100th edition of Pitti Uomo unveils lineup

The centenary edition of Pitti Immagine has finally been revealed. After two digital-only formats the Florentine fair will reopen to visitors, marking the start of the menswear fashion season with over 300 brands confirmed to participate. The Pitti Connect platform will include a total of 350 men’s brands, 113 children’s brands and 86 fabric companies.

Pitti Uomo will be divided into three themes, including ‘Fantastic Classic’, ‘Dynamic Attitude, which focuses on the outdoors and meeting point between sport and streetwear,’ and Superstyling ‘, its trend section. In addition to the macro areas, the show will also present independent exhibition spaces, where brands can express themselves and show their collections.

'Pitti 100' to be the exhibition's theme

The idea was developed around Pitti Uomo and then extended to Pitti Filati and Pitti Bimbo, replacing the ‘100 percent Filati’ and ‘100 percent Bambino’ formats. South African designer Thebe Magugu, winner of the 2019 LVMH Prize, will be the fair’s special guest, debuting his men’s collection with an event inside the Fortezza on July 1st. Elsewhere Agenzia ICE confirmed a partnership with Pitti Tutoring & Consulting management for the Young Italian Start Up Around The World project, a special area that will celebrate Made in Italy startups.

The calendar also includes the third edition of Sustainable Style which will unveil a new selection of 15 brands that create and produce according to a diverse set of eco criteria.

Phygital is here to stay

New at the Fortezza da Basso is Pitti Studios, a photo, video and storytelling content production service designed to enhance the proposals of the brands from a perspective cross-channel social and digital media, on Pitti Connect and on the platforms of the exhibitors themselves. Working parallel with the physical show, Pitti Immagine is also back online with Pitti Connect which will also present a program of special projects and special events.

Also on July 1st will be Gucci’s unveiling of its the new headquarters of the Archive in Palazzo Settimanni, the historic home of the brand.

Pitti Uomo will run from June 30th to July 2nd.