5 key trends from Pure London SS19

Finding commercial, saleable product was at the forefront of retailers’ buying agendas at the s/s 19 edition of Pure. While some backed known and established brands, others favoured finding smaller niche labels with an individual signature and that elusive wow-factor. Pure’s exhibitors offered plenty of variety in that respect, with a wealth of product categories and overall strong collections which had both distinct signatures and wide appeal. FashionUnited sums up some of the key trends we spotted at the show.

Botanical prints

Prints are always strong for spring / summer, but this season the focus was firmly on botanical graphics, offering a visual and fun bouquet of floral patterns. From tropical leaf designs through intricate petals to bold blooms, flowers could be found in most collections and in eye-popping colour combinations. Greens and pinks, however, took the lead and dominated the colour palette.

Images brands: Blank, Cream and Pom

Loose linen

The trend for natural fabrics continued for s/s 19, with a multitude of labels, particularly at the more mature and mainstream end of the market, favouring loose linen styles as hero pieces. Tunics were key, with unstructured and relaxed shapes making for perfect light summer basics. The emphasis was on high quality linens and clean, uncluttered looks with little in the way of detailing, embellishments or fuss. While natural hues of beiges, grey and white were vastly on offer, some brands presented welcome alternatives around pattern and colour options.

Images brands:Join Clothing, Mes Seours et moi and Vintage by Naudic

Nautical coats

Classic maritime looks received a feminine and contemporary makeover for s/s 19, and outerwear came out on top with chic and yet functional coats and jackets fit for fashionistas. From raincoats, through subtle summer versions of the classic pea coat to elegant yet sporty cape styles, there was a lot of variety. The colour navy and generally hues of blue were ubiquitous, while rope details and toggles also featured and kept the looks consistent and on point.

Images brands:Brakeburn, Lion of Porche and On parles de vous

Stripes

Stripes were a welcome alternative to the dominance of floral prints and could be also found in a variety of guises. From classic Breton styles through vertical to diagonal, stripes went from striking and vibrant to subtle and barely there, making this one of the main and most adaptable trends for the season.

Images brands:Lily&Me, Mat de Misaine and Pom

Summer knits

It may not be the season for woolly jumpers, but knitwear featured heavily nonetheless. Light gauges of cashmere, merino and other wool blends formed the basis for eye-catching designs, with many featuring slogans or striking visuals for a definite style statement. The colour palette centred mostly around gentle hues of pastels such as yellow, peach and grey combinations, while on the other end of the scale, pops of neon pinks, orange and green created interest and a sense of fun.

Images brands:Brodie Cashmere, Luella and Saint Tropez

All images by FashionUnited