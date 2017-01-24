A Virtual look inside Modefabriek 42nd Edition

Amsterdam - Modefabriek, the largest fashion trade fair in the Netherlands, enjoyed one of its busiest and most positive events to date this week. Running from January 22 to 23 at the convention centre Rai in Amsterdam, Modefabriek 42nd edition welcomed over 600 exhibitors from across the globe to present their Fall/Winter 2017-2018 collections. “This Modefabriek is more than just fashion - it is about inspiration, creativity, business and pleasure. It all comes together here. I think it’s a beautiful edition,” said Joke van der Wijngaart, Chief Operational Officer of Modefabriek to FashionUnited NL. “The atmosphere is good and there is a positive vibe all around.”

The optimistic atmosphere felt at the event was contagious, as was the feeling of newness exhumed by the collections shown, which enhanced by the event’s new layout and decorative stands which aimed to offer visitors a full rounded experience. Fashion shows, stores, restaurants and a relaxation area offered visitors the chance to relaxed while seeing the latest trends in action and the new learning programme, which featured MF talks from the likes of trend forecaster David Shah, in-depth Master classes for upcoming professionals and expert one on one sessions offered, visitors valuable insights into the fashion industry.

Where you unable to attend ModeFabriek, or interested in learning more about the trade fair? FashionUnited attended Modefabriek and offers you an exclusive virtual look into the event through a 360 degree video and photos. Scroll down to see our 360 degree video of the MF fashion show.

">

Instructions: This is a 360 degree video, made with a camera which is able to capture all angles simultaneously of any given location or space. If you watch the video on your smartphone using a Google Cardboard headset, or any other virtual reality headset, you will be able to view the entire fashion show as if you are there in person and look all around you. If you watch the video via a laptop or desktop, then use your mouse to ‘look’ around the space. Watch the video fullscreen, with sound, for the full experience.

FashionUnited also made 360 degree photos of Modefabriek different Districts, to showcase the trade fair’s new layout and offerings. The 360 degree photos include interactive ‘tags’ in the form of a circle, click on the tags with your mouse to learn more about Modefabriek’s new sections and offerings. Don’t forget to make sure your sound in on! A view from District A - D

The article continues on under this table Instructions: These are 360 degree photographs, taken with a camera which is able to capture all angles of any given location or space at the same time. You can ‘look around’ by using your mouse to scroll via laptop, or use your finger to ‘look around’ via your smartphone or tablet

Carnaval of all in District A

Interest in beauty is on the rise, as Modefabriek also tapped into the growing beauty and wellness segment this edition just like trade fairs Premium in Berlin and Pitti Uomo in Florence. Visitors at Modefabriek were able to drop by the ‘Carnaval of all’ at District A and enjoy a courtesy massage, have a mini-make over, or get their nails done for a bargain price. Visitors were also able to make a fun purchase, or two, at Tos Gallery, the two month old label launched by the former designer from Ilja Visser, which features hand painted silk scarves.

Wild West at District B

The food corner in District B certainly stood out from the crowd as it was decorated in honour of the Wild West, including cacti, a tipi, horse and a saloon for parched travellers. In the tipi, visitors were able to enjoy the designs from the men behind the Amsterdam-based label Atelierreserve.

Men’s wear celebrates Sunday Best in District C

Men’s wear was the central focus in District C. Sunday Best was put together by Spike Spijker and is the follow up to the Dutch exposition from last summer, which looked back at key moments in fashion history. This time Spijker focused on the emergence of dandyisme for the display, and surrounding the mannequins were several men’s wear exhibitors.

Fashion show Happy Valley in the connecting hallway

Visitors were treated to a complementary trend-led fashion show, inspired by equine sports every hour in the connecting hallway between District A and C. Split into four central themes: Aristo-Stripes, Candy Jockeys, Show Ponies and Gamblers, models took to the ‘races’ to strut their stuff to the tune of Mister Ed, from the hit tv show (1958–1966) featuring the beloved talking horse. Designs from the likes of Marina van Dieren, Zyana Keizer, Lisa Konno and Bonne Suits were shown amongst others.

Shop and Eat in District D

Visitors were treated to more shopping opportunities than ever before at this edition of Modefabriek. In District D, the More Department Store was bigger than ever before, as it took over the space left by the former sustainable MINT section, which was integrated into the rest of the trade fair this season. Shop-in-shops from the likes of Mayke and Coming Soon were found surrounding the CJ platform and Hussein Suleiman from Daily Paper also decorated a store featuring products from Amsterdam ‘urban’ labels.

Curated Store by HTNK

Upcoming brands such as Newd Studios, Blouson Noir, AnoukxVera, Aesthetic Stories, Majem, Wildthings, DOYOU Studio, The Dutch Hatter and Afra Amba were featured in the curated store by HTNK in District B.

Blurred Lines in District C

Grietje Schepers (concept & design) and Floor Knaapen (curator) developed a curated collection of limited edition items which were available for sale via tablets once more. During Modefabriek 41st edition the duo went for nude-coloured items, but season saw the designers select items in wit, steel, silver or marble.

This season saw Modefabriek welcome over 19.000 visitors over two days. The next edition of Modefabriek is set to take place on July 9 to 10, 2017.

360 graden photos and video: Inge Beekmans for FashionUnited

Photo en video’s: FashionUnited