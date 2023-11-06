America’s Todd Snyder to be Pitti 105’s Designer Showcase

Ahead of Pitti Immagine Uomo 105, the Florentine trade fair has announced that Todd Snyder will be heading up the upcoming edition’s Designer Showcase with his eponymous brand.

The American designer will present his new menswear collection at the Stazione Leopolda, where he will host a fashion show on January 9, 2024.

In a release, the CEO of Pitti, Raffaello Napoleone, noted that he and Snyder had met a year ago and spoke of teaming up on his return to the runway as part of the fair.

Napoleone added: “But this project is also Pitti's recognition of a long and brilliant career, characterised by the ability to constantly renew itself in tune with the spirit of the time, remaining faithful to an idea of modern elegance welded to the values of sustainability.”

Snyder also spoke on his excitement to return to the runway, adding: “As much as I pride myself on being an American designer, I continue to draw so much inspiration from Italian style, and as a company we continue to partner with so many of Italy’s legendary mills.

“I’ve always loved the sense of camaraderie, and the sense of discovery, at Pitti. There is no better place to catch up with old friends and build new relationships as we talk about the best, next steps to expand the Todd Snyder brand globally. My team and I are grateful to Raffaello Napoleone and the entire Pitti Uomo 105 team for this incredible honour."