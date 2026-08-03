Autumn Fair launches free one-to-one mentoring for retail buyers

Autumn Fair will give visitors to its 2026 edition free one-to-one business mentoring, offering independent retailers, buyers and business owners 30-minute consultations with UK retail specialists. The sessions run throughout the show, which takes place at the NEC Birmingham from September 6 to 9.

The consultations will be held in The Clubhouse in Hall 9 and are open only to registered visitors, on a first-come, first-served basis, with slots bookable online ahead of the show. The organiser says the advice will cover increasing sales, store layout and visual merchandising, strengthening product ranges, buying more effectively and longer-term business planning.

Autumn Fair is organised by London-based Hyve Group and is one of the UK's largest wholesale trade shows for home, gift and fashion, drawing more than 13,000 trade buyers. Its fashion offer sits within the Moda destination, which spans womenswear, clothing and footwear, fashion accessories and the Jewellery and Watch edit. The 2026 edition co-locates with garden retail show Glee on September 8 and 9.

Mentor line-up

Five mentors have been named. Retail design and visual merchandising specialist John Abbate will advise on window displays, shopfronts, store layout and customer journey; Nest founder and director Samantha Gibbs will cover buying, merchandising, customer experience and community-focused retail; Buying & Beyond co-founders Katy Norton and Lynsey Abbott will focus on range building, trend identification and supplier relationships; and Retail Huddle founder Ami Rabheru will address operations, retail strategy and leadership.

"We know that today's retailers aren't just looking for great products, they're looking for ideas, inspiration and practical support that will help their businesses thrive," Autumn Fair event director Matthew Mein said in a statement. He added that the format gives visitors dedicated time with retailers and consultants who have faced the same challenges themselves, and that "these 30 minutes could provide a year's worth of ideas".

Autumn Fair says the launch responds to conditions facing independent retailers, which it describes as rising costs, changing consumer expectations and increased competition. Mein said the sessions are part of the show's wider investment in its visitor community.

This article was written with the assistance of AI.