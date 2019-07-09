Autumn Fair partners with ColourHive

Autumn Fair, the annual home and gift marketplace for the retail industry, has announced that it is teaming up with global colour trend experts, ColourHive to share colour insights for 2020 and beyond at its September show.

The partnership with ColourHive will provide the foundation for the 2019 show stated organisers, with the impact of next season’s colour trends being showcased throughout the show in new features, speaker sessions, and in the styling and design around the NEC, as well as offering insights and practical applications on future trends.

ColourHive will be on-hand to provide daily insights for next year and into 2021, and each day will kick off the programme on the Inspiring Retail stage, taking visitors through how trends have evolved from spring/summer 2020 into autumn/winter 2020/21.

In addition, they will also be presenting spring/summer 2021 on the Sourcing Stage, which is dedicated to product development and will inform buyers, designers and sourcing specialists on what they should be thinking about when looking at colour, material, texture and finish to help reinforce their own design development decisions.

The aim of the partnership is to offer trend content that is “practical and inspiring to different types of buyers who are at different stages in terms of their buying cycles,” added organisers in a statement.

ColourHive will also drive the creative vision of Autumn Fair’s autumn/winter 2021 trend installation. Located in Hall 10, the installation will help visitors understand how trend stories develop into finished products.

Julie Driscoll, regional director at Spring and Autumn Fair said: “Sourcing stock that doesn’t match what consumers are looking for in the upcoming year can have significant financial repercussions on retailers. The industry needs clear-cut guidance on what will drive sales, not just through Q4, but also guidance on what products they should be planning for in 2020 and into 2021.

“That’s why we’ve brought ColourHive on-board to help visitors understand that getting approach right, and understanding how trend drivers influence what consumers will buy next year will be the key to unlocking better sales, no matter what category of products they’re buying for.”

Sam Donnachie, executive creative director at ColourHive added: “Colour is a fundamental part of the initial product development or refresh process. Indeed, when it comes to revamping a product for a new season or year, the first thing that designers will look to change is the colour. That’s why it’s immensely important for buyers to be proactive in understanding the colour trends and their drivers for the year ahead – so they can sort the ‘in’ products from those that won’t immediately appeal to their customers.”

More than 22,000 visitors and 1,300 exhibitors are expected at the NEC for Autumn Fair, which runs from September 1 to 4.

Images: courtesy of Autumn Fair from 2018 show