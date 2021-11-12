AW22/23: Munich Fabric Start reveals trends of the season

Trade fair Munich Fabric Start has developed its own digital trend space, a platform that presents the latest trends, moods and colours of the seasons ahead. It has revealed the main directions for the autumn/winter 2022-23 season - FashionUnited has narrowed down the key takeaways for the next season.

Classics, revisited

Wardrobe mainstays are updated to meet sustainable criteria and a need for more transparency. Customers are looking for reassuring staples they can keep years down the road and that are both simple and efficient. Classic pieces celebrate a need for inclusion with neutral, genderless colour palettes and highlight eco-friendly credentials to add value to our essentials.

Munich Fabric Start

Functionality meets sustainability

Functional pieces have become a mainstay in our wardrobes over the last couple of years, so the season ahead will keep on celebrating a knack for practicality, this time through a more sustainable lens. Designs are revisited to include a circular production and celebrate sustainability, joy and a renewed enthusiasm. Both menswear and womenswear collections will present pieces imagined for different functions and with repurposed fabrics. The idea is to highlight a conscious consumption and thoughtful approach to reusability.

Munich Fabric Start

Outdoor creativity

The outdoors are a main source of inspiration for the autumn/winter 2022-23 collections, using colours from the natural world such as emerald green and orchid pink. But it’s not just about nature - the focus is also on being creative. The idea is to celebrate open spaces and let our imagination run free: pieces will be trimmed with sequins, ribbons and printed with florals. The colours are bright and vibrant while the cuts are oversized and laid-back.

Munich Fabric Start

Geared up

Autumn/winter 2022-23’s styles will protect us from the elements, both literally and figuratively. Protective clothing is redesigned to shield wearers from the weather, external influences and emotional mishaps. Ego and community are both celebrated and we’ll see pieces take on statement prints, pops of reds and purples as well as darker tones such as grey and black. Over-the-top details will also be more than welcome on outerwear and knitwear alike.

Munich Fabric Start

Tech influences

A constant inspiration in fashion, the tech world is once more celebrated with a nod to 3D technology, artificial intelligence and augmented reality. Staple pieces are revisited thanks to creative fabrics and avant-garde styles while daring looks are influenced by the latest technologies and digital gaming. Cuts, fabrics and designs are all imagined to reflect the latest changes and innovations of both the tech and fashion industries.