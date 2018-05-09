Bangladesh Denim Expo opens its 8th edition in Dhaka

London - The Bangladesh Denim Expo, one of the leading denim trade fairs in Asia, is set to open its doors today. Running from May 9 to 10 at the International Convention Centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh the event is set to welcome more than 14,000 visitors from more than 50 countries around the world.

The 8th edition of the Bangladesh Denim Expo will feature 61 exhibitors from 14 countries, including Artistic Milliners, Garmon, Jeanologia and Orta Anadolu. The invitation-only trade fair will feature a number of seminars and workshops featuring experts from the denim industry this edition, including ‘Made in Bangladesh from Analogue to Digital; with Jordi Juani, director of Jeanologia. The Bangladesh Denim Expo will also host a series of panel discussions covering key topics in the industry, such as equality and sustainability.

The denim expo was founded in 2014 by Mostafiz Uddin, managing director of Denim Expert Ltd, who aimed to showcase the country’s growth potential in the denim industry following Rana Plaza. “My personal drive is to make a difference for my industry, but equally for my country,” says Uddin in a statement. “I want to be the agent of change who, together with my friends and colleagues in the denim world, sets a new scene for how international buyers and brands see Bangladesh in the future.”

Photos: Courtesy of Mostafiz Uddin