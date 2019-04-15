Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week to hold its “biggest ever” edition

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week, organised by Fira de Barcelona, will hold its biggest ever edition, from April 23 to 28 will more than 400 bridal brands set to show at the trade show.

The 2019 Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week will set next season’s wedding trends and will feature more than 900 wedding gowns over four days, from 35 brands on the catwalk, including luxury brand Marchesa, who will be presenting its spring 2020 collection with a catwalk show at the trade show’s gala night.

Other notable bridal brands set to showcase on the catwalk includes The Atelier, the Malaysian fashion house that since 2017 has had shoe designer Jimmy Choo as the creative director of its bridal collections, and American designer Zac Posen will show his latest collections, while Pronovias will close the catwalk shows.

There will also be catwalk shows from Aire Barcelona, Carla Ruiz, Maggie Sottero, Maria Salas, Morile, Marco and Maria, Ramón Sanjurjo, Randy Fenoli, Rosa Clará, and new talents Lorena Panea, Mireia Balaguer, Olga Macià, Poesie Sposa, Simone Marulli.

Alongside the catwalk shows is the bridal trade show featuring more than 400 bridal brands, 74 percent of them will be international from 34 countries, who will showcase more than 28,000 bridal gowns, grooms outfits, cocktail and evening wear.

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week will take place from April 23 - 28 at the Montjuïc venue.

Image: courtesy of Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week