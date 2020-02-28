Baselworld watch fair cancelled over coronavirus fears

Zurich - The organisers of Baselworld, one of the world's biggest watch fairs, said Friday they would cancel the 2020 edition after the Swiss government banned mass assemblies over the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.

"For health safety reasons and in accordance with the precautionary principle following the bans of large-scale public and private events, ... Baselworld announces that it has taken the decision to postpone the show," it said in a statement.

The new dates would be January 28 to February 2, 2021, it said.(AFP)