Best of Britannia announces new venue

Best of Britannia, the trade and consumer show which celebrates established and emerging British talent, has confirmed that it will hold its next London edition in the former Boiler House of the Truman Brewery in Spitalfields, east London.

Moving from Victoria House, the new space offers 25,000 square feet of brand space, alongside an outdoor courtyard that will be able to provide street food and cocktails, organisers said.

The event will take place on October 12 and 13 and will once again showcase hundreds of the “best in British designers and makers”, and this year the event will combine two days of “concentrated trade activity, networking, and a bespoke customer evening”.

In a short statement, organisers said: “The BOB Team have spent the past three months consolidating and augmenting our trade buyer database and forging alliances with key trade and industry partners to provide a concerted and strategic campaigning approach, to in turn, ensure a highly targeted, bespoke attendee list.”

In 2016, the Best of Britannia event hosted more than 150 brands across menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, footwear, accessories, jewellery, cycling, motoring, and home furnishings, as well as showcasing food and drink, and a wellbeing area.

Best of Britannia will take place from October 12-13 at the Truman Brewery in Spitalfields.