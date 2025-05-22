BIRD: New womenswear trade fair in China

China is getting a new trade fair specialising in womenswear with the BIRD Fashion Fair. The China National Garment Association (CNGA) is hosting the first edition of BIRD in June.

It is the first “international trade fair dedicated exclusively to innovations in womenswear,” the Chinese apparel association announced on Wednesday. The acronym BIRD stands for Bold, Intelligent, Relentless and Design.

Over the three days, from June 11 to 13, over 800 exhibitors are expected to present their collections across 34,000 square metres. These will be divided into four halls, showcasing various segments such as ready-to-wear, outerwear, knitwear, activewear and loungewear, as well as accessories, bags and shoes.

The Convention & Exhibition Centre (Futian) in Shenzhen was chosen as the location. The trade fair will run alongside Intertextile Shenzhen for apparel fabrics and the sourcing trade fair Yarn Expo – both formats of trade fair organiser Messe Frankfurt.

Shenzhen is located in the Greater Bay Area, which consists of several metropolises, including Guangzhou and Hong Kong. The region is one of China's most dynamic economic regions and plays a key role in the development of the domestic womenswear industry, according to the statement. Several leading womenswear brands, innovative designers and specialist suppliers are said to be based there.