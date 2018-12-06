Birmingham trade fair Moda launches 'This Is Me' campaign

Fashion trade fair Moda UK has unveiled its new ‘This is Me’ campaign which looks to address “real fashion for real people” by featuring a cross-section of body shapes throughout the fair.

Taking place between 17-19 February at the Birmingham NEC, this year’s catwalk shows will showcase a variety of body shapes, while topics high on the agenda will include fit and sizing, advice on how to best dress for different body shapes, as well as a stylist’s view of the brand new collections.

Julie Driscoll, Managing Director of ITE group’s Fashion Portfolio, said in a statement: “Serving the fashion industry for so many years, MODA has carved a niche offering real fashion for real people and in 2019, kicking off with the February show, we will celebrate the people behind the brands, the people behind the stores and turn the spotlight onto the real lifestyles shaping the demands of today’s real consumers.”

“Key to our new manifesto is the Elastic Generation; a generation reinventing life for the over 50, leaving age behind and living according to how they feel. Bigger spenders than the under 50s but undeserved by high street fashion.”

The next Moda trade fair takes place at the NEC Birmingham between 17-19 February 2019.