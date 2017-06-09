Bread & Butter By Zalando to return this September

Bread & Butter By Zalando is set to return to Berlin this September under its new theme ‘Bold’ following its successful debut edition last fall. The former fashion trade fair, which was previously acquired by online giant Zalando and transformed into a consumer-facing festival, is set to run from September 1 to 3, 2017 at Arena Berlin, Germany.

The three-day event is set to bring together fashion, music and food and will feature leading brands such as Adidas, Converse, Fila, Topshop and Nike. Visitors attending B&&B 2017 can expect to see the upcoming fall/winter 2017 collections from over 40 fashion brands which will be spread across three different zones: fashion, urban and active. In addition, the new location offers brands more room to feature interactive brand activities, such as customisation workshops, sports lessons or augmented-reality experiences.

Bread & Butter by Zalando hosted a sneak preview of its upcoming edition at the Artist Hall in Berlin earlier this week, which saw the likes of Dame Vivienne Westwood, Adwoa Aboah and Aitor Throup attend. During the preview, Cartsen Hendrich, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Zalando shared some of the upcoming plans for Bread & Bread by Zalando and its new concept ‘Bold.’ During a panel discussion with creative industries leaders like Erika Bowes, Fergus Purcell and MikeQ, they discussed what it means to be bold and how to be disruptive in a global sense.

The concept of ‘Bold’ also includes a new innovative approach to make the catwalk shows at the event more accessible to the public in order to ensure brands share the experience first hand with their audience. Expect to see catwalk shows from the likes of The Couples, Topshop and G-Star in a new fashion show area outside of the arena. In line with the see now, buy now theme, visitors will be able to purchase most of the items shown directly following the catwalk shows online at Zalando using a new shop solution featuring RFID developed by the online giant.

"The current global Zeitgeist calls for a new, honest, action-driven response," said Carsten Hendrich, VP Brand Marketing Zalando at the preview. “Therefore this year Bread & Butter is influenced by the motto ‘Bold’ giving a stage to new ideas, fearless opinions and daring looks that stand out from the crowd. Celebrating the various facets that the fashion world has to offer and paying tribute to courage, character and individuality to inspire everyone to go for ‘Bold’.”

Photos: Courtesy of Bread & Butter By Zalando