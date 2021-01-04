Brunello Cucinelli to open 2021 menswear season at Pitti Uomo

Brunello Cucinelli will kick off the 2021 menswear season at Pitti Uomo with a digital presentation from its Solomeo headquarters on January 12.

The online version of Pitti Uomo runs from January 12 to 14, and Brunello Cucinelli will also offer digital appointments across the fall 2021 edition of the trade show.

The Brunello Cucinelli collection will be presented at Casa Cucinelli, a space set up inside its factory in Solomeo, with the aim of recreating “a familiar environment capable of combining culture, traditions, love for the territory and for hospitality”.

In a press statement, the fashion brand explained that the space for its digital presentation will replicate “the settings we usually create at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence and in the Casa Cucinelli in Milan, London, Paris and New York”.

Brunello Cucinelli, added: ”I have always considered Pitti Uomo to be a sort of large open-air fashion show, where the 30,000 visitors from all over the world at each edition bring a pleasant atmosphere and at the same time define the ‘taste’ of the coming season.

“There is no doubt that Pitti and the following four days in Milan probably represent the best men’s fashion week in the world.”

Image: courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli