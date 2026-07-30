CFDA partners with Informa to put New York manufacturers on Sourcing show floor

Fashion by Informa and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) have announced a partnership to promote New York–based manufacturing, launching at the Sourcing by Informa show in New York in September and continuing into 2027.

The collaboration debuts at Fashion by Informa’s New York Marketplace at the Javits Center from September 9 to 11, where the CFDA will curate a showcase of six to eight New York City manufacturers on the Sourcing show floor alongside two CFDA-led educational sessions. A further showcase and programme of sessions is planned for February 2027.

The partnership lands as Informa Markets, a subsidiary of British events group Informa plc, consolidates its New York fashion events. Sourcing returns to the city this autumn for the first time in years, running alongside Coterie and Magic under a single New York Marketplace banner, a move the organiser announced in April and positioned as a way to give East Coast brands access to small-batch suppliers and full-package production in one venue.

Local production push meets weak reshoring data

“Local production is becoming increasingly important not only as a business advantage, but as a way to preserve craft, improve speed-to-market, and create more resilient supply chains,” said Olivia Lyons, head of innovation and partnerships at Fashion by Informa, adding that the aim is to help rebuild the infrastructure of American-made fashion.

Sara Kozlowski, senior vice president of program strategies, education and sustainability initiatives at the CFDA, said the partnership would create opportunities to strengthen domestic production and support the future of American factories.

Founded in 1962, the CFDA is a not-for-profit trade association with more than 325 womenswear, menswear, jewellery and accessory designers as members. It owns the Fashion Calendar and organises the official New York Fashion Week schedule, which falls the week after the September marketplace.

This article was written with the assistance of AI.