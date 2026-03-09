CHIC Shanghai to welcome over 1,000 exhibitors for Spring 2026 edition

CHIC Spring 2026 is readying itself for the upcoming edition, where 1,091 exhibitors will be taking to Shanghai’s National Exhibition & Convention Centre to display to global trade visitors. The event is due to take place March 11 to 13.

Throughout the 117,200 square metres of space, the trade fair is expecting an audience of over 160,000. In turn, a total of 1,135 brands from eight countries and regions, including Italy, Germany, France, Japan and Korea, are to be represented.

Among the expected attendees, CHIC is anticipating buyers from leading Chinese retail platforms and groups, such as JD.com, Douyin and Shein, alongside premium department stores and retail groups, like Beijing SKP. Buyers and brand representatives from fashion companies like Urban Revivo and Chuu are also expected.

In a press release, organisers said: “CHIC not only serves as an order platform for the Chinese market, but increasingly also as a strategic meeting point for international cooperation and the global positioning of Chinese brands.”

Akin to seasons prior, the fair is organised into thematic halls representing different industry segments. Womenswear and Chinese Style will take up one hall, while another is to focus on outerwear, accessories and business matching.

Outdoor, denim, kids and digital fashion will be placed in the same hall as CHIC Worldwide, where an Italian Pavilion highlighting 12 exhibitors will be located. Menswear, CHIC Impulses, fashion shows and CHIC Young Blood make up the remaining categories.