China named guest nation at Pitti Uomo

Italian men's tradeshow Pitti Uomo is opening its doors to China's menswear scene this June. Top Chinese menswear designers will be featured as part of Pitti Uomo 96's guest nation project in collaboration with Shanghai Fashion Week. The project will include 11 Chinese designers, namely Gong Li, who was awarded a Grand Prix LVMH Scholarship, Danshan, Ffixxed Studios, Junwei Lin, Percy Lau, Private Policy, Pronounce, Samuel Guì Yang, Staffonly, The Flocks and Untitlab.

This collaboration will culminate in a runway show by the Pronounce, which is led by the design duo of Yushan Li and Jun Zhou. The show will also feature a deconstructed version of Converse's Jack Purcell sneaker. Pitti Uomo will also be staging an exhibition by Chinese fashion photographer Leslie Zhang.

In the past Pitti Imagine has hosted guest nations across the globe from Finland to Istanbul. The goal of the program is to celebrate the diversity of the global fashion scene, at a trade fair that originally started off as luxury menswear. Pitti has become increasingly democratic in the past few years with the inclusion of global designers and more streetwear brands.

photo: via Pittimmagine.com