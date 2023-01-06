CIFF announces acquisition of Revolver

Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF) has announced the acquisition of competitor Revolver Copenhagen Int. Fashion Trade Show.

From Summer 2023 on, the two leading fashion trade fairs band together and strengthen the image of the Scandinavian fashion industry. Copenhagen is thereby perceived as the region's fashion capital even more.

Over the past years, CIFF has become an internationally recognized trade fair in the fashion industry. Taking place twice a year, the event is perceived as being one of the most innovative sales platforms in Europe.

Revolver on the other hand is presenting the most progressive contemporary brands in and outside of Scandinavia. Twice a year, professionals in the industry are brought together and design-driven fashion brands are presented.

“The biggest power move the European fashion industry has experienced…”

As both fairs have been competing before, the acquisition will develop the fair experience in Scandinavia. By doing so, B2B customers will be offered a unified trade fair experience and order platform at the same time.

“This merger will be the biggest power move the European fashion fair industry has experienced in many years,” said Sofia Dolva in a statement. In August 2022, she became director of CIFF and celebrated the fair’s 30th anniversary at the same time. She is excited to create progress and more value for the stakeholders of Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Although Revolver’s office will be relocated from Øksnehallen to CIFF’s headquarter in Bella Center in Copenhagen, both trade fairs will keep their concepts and event locations. Founder and creative director of Revolver, Christian Maiborn, stated that by uniting the qualities of both organisations a “future-proof framework” will be provided.