CIFF x Revolver to host New York showroom during fashion week

Scandinavian trade event Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF) x Revolver will be stepping into the new world of New York for the first time, as the organisation prepares to host a showroom during the city’s upcoming fashion week.

Taking place from September 7 to 9, the firm will be collaborating with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) on the occasion, with further support from the Danish industry trade association, Wear.

Set in a 20 square metre SoHo showroom space, the location will house 12 Danish brands and six CFDA-selected US brands under one roof, each chosen for their shared commitment to sustainability.

Womenswear labels Helmstedt, Nynne, Birgitte Herskind, Storm & Marie and A Roege Hove, as well as menswear brands Isnurh, Berner Kuhl and Han Kjobenhavn will be among those attending, alongside footwear label Vinny’s and beauty brand Rudolph Care.

Representing the US for CFDA are M. Patmos, Charles Harbison, Melissa Joy Manning, Julia Jentzsch, Jahnkoy and Hope For Flowers.

The showroom builds on CIFF x Revolver’s ongoing efforts to bolster international events for its local brands, in a bid to challenge the traditional role of trade shows through the backing of a global network.

‘Our world has never been so connected…’

Speaking on this latest partnership, Sofie Dolva, director of CIFF x Revolver, said in a release: “Our world has never been so connected, but never needed us to cooperate together more.

“It’s a privilege to work with our friends at the CFDA to showcase the creativity and innovation of Danish design, and a responsibility to use our shared voice to encourage fundamental positive change to protect the future of the industry which we all love and value so much.

“The Scandinavian region has always been a pioneer in world-class sustainability, and these philosophies are deeply embedded within Danish manufacture and design.

“I’m inspired by the opportunity to come together in New York under a common goal and celebrate what unites us.”

The news comes weeks after CIFF wrapped up its SS24 show, the first in which the newly acquired Revolver now came firmly under its wing.

During the event, exhibitors and organisers alike reported an increase in international visitors and more contrasting buyer groups in comparison to events prior, including those from the US.

Since the merging of the two trade shows, CIFF has set about driving its shared ‘One Copenhagen’ vision, through which it has aimed to unite the city’s trade infrastructure for brands and buyers.