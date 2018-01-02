Copenhagen Fashion Summit to revamp format

Sustainable fashion event, Copenhagen Fashion Summit has unveiled that it will launch a new “revamped format” for its May edition, including expanding to a two-day schedule.

The event which highlights sustainable solutions is expanding to a two-day format to allow more time to explore the many Summit components, in order to 50 sustainable solution providers more time to “gain knowledge, share experiences and discover innovative solutions,” said organisers.

One of its new features will be the Innovation Forum, which will call attention to a curated selection of the world's most promising solution providers. The forum will enable participating fashion brands to meet with solution providers covering the entire supply chain – from innovative fabrics to green packaging solutions.

The Innovation Forum will also have a pitch stage for the presentation of disruptive innovations and a speed dating event with more than 350 pre-scheduled business meetings between brands and providers based on a prior screening and matchmaking process.

In addition, the summit will present high-level keynote speakers, their names to be released in the coming months, and the Leadership Assembly, a key component of the Summit, will convene industry decision-makers, civil society and government for closed-door roundtable discussions and public-private dialogues on the most urgent environmental, social and ethical issues.

The event, which will mark the sixth edition, will also release of the annual Pulse of the Fashion Industry report, a presentation from the Youth Fashion Summit, which just announced a partnership with the United Nations Global Compact focusing specifically on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 Good Health and Well-being and SDG 5 Gender Equality.

The 2018 Copenhagen Fashion Summit will take place from May 15-16 at the Copenhagen Concert Hall.