Cos to unveil capsule collection at Pitti Uomo

London-based fashion label, Cos will present a new menswear capsule collection titled 'Soma' through a choreographed performance. The event will take place during leading menswear trade fair Pitti Uomo this June.

“For Cos, Pitti Uomo celebrates creativity, craftsmanship and forward-thinking menswear,” says Karin Gustafsson, Cos’ Creative Director in a statement. The minimalist fashion label will join labels like Craig Green and Roberto Cavalli as special guests at the biannual trade show in Florence.

The collection will be unveiled during the Cos x Pitti Uomo event through a performance developed together in collaboration with British choreographer, Wayne McGregor, which showcases the collection’s pieces through movement, emphasizing their functionality and design. McGregor explains, “We will appropriate everyday movement and transform it into new fictions, as Company Wayne McGregor dancers inhabit the Cos collection infused by their own individual physical signatures”.

Sumo mark’s the first choreography/dance collaboration Cos will be using to showcase their collections since being founded in 2007. The capsule collection, comprised of everyday menswear items, will be available for purchase at the brand’s store in Florence and via Cos ecommerce in Europe, South Korea, and The United States.

Image courtesy of Cos