Coterie cancels New York marketplace

Informa Markets has announced that its flagship New York-based fashion trade show Coterie is the latest event to be cancelled in light of the coronavirus. The organizers will instead focus their efforts on their newly launched digital trade show, which will open at the beginning of September.

The Coterie marketplace, which includes Fame, Moda, Sole Commerce, Project and Children’s Club, attracts an international and domestic audience of brands, retailers and industry executives and was originally scheduled for September 22 to 24. Due to the ongoing travel restrictions brought about by the pandemic, Coterie’s team has made the decision to cancel the edition and rather focus on their digital trade event in collaboration with NuOrder.

This digital show will run from September 1 to November 1 and was created as part of a long-term plan “to support a synergistic physical and digital future for the fashion wholesale industry,” the organizers said last month.

“Over recent weeks, we have been in discussion with key industry stakeholders, partners and visitors to determine the best path forward for our community,” said Nancy Walsh, president of Informa Markets Fashion, in a statement on Thursday. “Ultimately, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s physical event and focus our efforts on a dynamic return to the show floor in 2021 and on the opportunities that our digital marketplace can offer both our brand partners and retail buyers this season.”

Hosted on a centralized platform alongside Magic, Project, Micam Americas and Children’s Club, Coterie’s digital marketplace will allow retail buyers and brands to connect, do business anywhere and anytime, as well as have access to NuOrder’s features like digital catalogs, line sheets orders and the latest virtual showroom technology. The digital experience additionally provides the potential for enhanced brand storytelling and a larger reach to a global retail audience.