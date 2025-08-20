Coterie & Magic New York return this fall with new buyer and customer experience programs

Coterie and Magic, the bi-annual international trade fairs for contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories from Informa Markets, are set to return to New York City this fall, offering visitors a host of new buyer and customer experience programs.

Both trade fairs will take place at the Javits Convention Center once more, running from September 14 to 16, so they are strategically aligned with New York Fashion Week. Coterie New York is set to feature close to 700 brands from 45 countries, with an expanded offering this season that covers apparel, accessories, footwear, home, gift, and beauty.

Coterie New York returns fall 2025 Credits: Informa Markets

New to Coterie for fall 2025, the trade fair will introduce new initiatives to enhance the retailer experience further. One of these initiatives is the new exclusive Hosted Buyer Program that offers VIP access, personalized scheduling, and premium networking opportunities with leading brands to help facilitate growth. The new program aims to connect qualified buyers with new products that are aligned with their needs, to further maximise return on investment and create deeper industry connections.

Retailers set to attend this season include Bloomingdale’s, Anthropologie, Le Bon Marche, and Printemps, along with specialty boutiques and lifestyle brands like Equinox and Nikki Beach Lifestyle. “Coterie New York continues to evolve as the premier destination where global fashion innovation meets commerce,” said Purvi Kanji, Vice President of Coterie, in a statement.

Resort Wear returns to Coterie for Fall 2025 Credits: Informa Markets

“This season, we’re particularly excited about our expanded international presence, with standout collections from European brands alongside emerging designers from across Asia and South America. Additionally, the enhanced buyer and customer experience programs this September create a seamless journey for attendees to efficiently navigate between the show floor, city showrooms, and networking opportunities—truly redefining the traditional trade show experience.”

To enhance attendee experience even further, Coterie New York will also introduce a complimentary shuttle service that will connect the Javits Center to central areas near top city showrooms, departing every 1 to 2 hours. The new service aims to assist buyers in discovering all of New York’s fashion offerings during NYFW. Coterie New York will also see the return of Resort Wear, a much-anticipated and curated section that will feature contemporary resort and vacation collections, including resortwear, swimwear, and vacation-inspired collections, in collaboration with Vogue Mexico and Latin America.

Magic New York Fall 2025 Credits: Informa Markets

Magic New York, the trade fair for young contemporary, trend, and modern sportswear apparel, footwear, and accessory brands, also introduces an elevated buyer experience this fall, with a revised Brand Curation area that will serve as a specialized matchmaking hub. Here, buyers with specific product requirements will be strategically connected with relevant exhibitors for more targeted business opportunities.

Further adding to the experience, the show floor for Magic will feature immersive experiences including “The Hub” for complimentary services like hair and makeup touch-ups, and the “Magic Social House” for educational sessions, trend presentations, an opening night fashion show, and networking. Retailers set to attend Magic New York include Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, Footlocker, and brands like Rent the Runway, Anthropologie, and Urban Outfitters.

Magic New York runaway show Credits: Informa Markets

“Magic New York serves as the ultimate trend incubator where the industry’s most innovative brands and forward-thinking retailers converge to define what’s next in fashion,” said Jordan Rudow, Vice President of Magic, in a statement. “What truly sets Magic apart is our commitment to fostering those critical relationships between emerging and established brands and the retail partners who bring these collections to life in the marketplace. These connections formed at Magic don’t just drive business today—they actively shape the direction of fashion retail for seasons to come.”