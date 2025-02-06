Coterie New York returns with new programs & experiences to strengthen global presence

Coterie New York is set to return once more for a new season, featuring a new section and FIT exhibit as the international bi-annual trade show for contemporary women’s apparel, footwear, and accessories continues to evolve, placing a focus on new experiences while expanding its global presence.

Taking place from February 18 to 20, 2025, at the Javits Center in New York City, Coterie New York, this season’s event sees thousands of leading retailers and brands presenting their collections to buyers from around the world, alongside several experiences created to enhance connection and discoverability. Leading retailers set to present at Coterie New York this season include Anthropologie, Atlantis Resorts, Al Tayer Dubai, Kirna Zabete, Printemps, Le Bon Marché, and Four Seasons Resorts.

Coterie New York Credits: MMGNET

Following the appointment of Purvi Kanji as Vice President in December 2023, Coterie has grown each season, with this event seeing the introduction of a larger, curated ‘International Neighborhoods’ section. Dedicated to expanding its international presence by showcasing top brands from key international markets, offering buyers and attendees a more immersive experience.

This season’s event will feature expanded pavilions dedicated to Italy, Korea, and Africa and a broader representation of emerging markets such as Southeast Asia and Latin America, highlighting regional trends and cultural influences. Coterie New York will also launch, for the first time, the Creative Africa Nexus (Canex), a section within ‘Gallery,’ which will present ten African brands, showcasing the continent’s dynamic design innovations and creative communities.

Coterie New York Credits: MMGNET

Another featured and seasonal neighborhood at Coterie New York this edition is Après Ski, a showcase for premium winter fashion from brands like Add Official, T.W.I.N Puffers, and TRAMA Paris. Other notable brands set to exhibit across Coterie’s other neighborhoods include footwear, denim, apparel, and accessories, such as Good American, Marimekko, and Tara Jarmon.

Additionally, Coterie New York is launching new retail programs this season to support buyers’ changing needs, including exclusive brand sessions that foster personalized partnerships and stronger business relationships. The event’s education track, Community Conversations, will host panels on sustainable fashion and retail’s industry impact. Furthermore, Coterie New York will debut a FIT Exhibit featuring works from 22 students inspired by Black History Month and the African Diaspora.

“Coterie is a place for the fashion community to discover international talent and engage with brands that are setting global trends,” said Purvi Kanji, Vice President of Coterie, in a statement. “Introducing these new programs and neighborhoods is a way for us to create a more intentional lifestyle feel to the show floor and prioritize content that reflects market demands.”