Denim Days branches out from Amsterdam to New York

London - Three years after Amsterdam Denim Days was launched in the capital of the Netherlands - an annual showcase which sees thousands of denim lovers and enthusiasts flock to the city to engage in a number of events - comes the debut of its American counterpart: New York Denim Days.

Set to take place from September 30 to October 1 at the Metropolitan Pavilion at 125 West 18th Street, New York Denim Days aims to bring together the world's leading denim insiders, designers and brands with denim consumers under one roof. "The energy and inspiration we all get from the successful and influential Amsterdam Denim Days is immense. We can’t wait to launch an all-American version for style-setting, indigo-devoted New Yorkers," said Lucel van den Hoeven, founder of Amsterdam Denim Days.

A series of events is scheduled to take place during the two day denim festival, including interactive displays and workshops from brands, designers and denim-mill sharing their work alongside in-store events, a vintage denim marker as well as panels and parties, which all aim to offer consumers direct access to their favourite denim brands and influencers. The full schedule for the debut New York Denim Days is set to be announced shortly.

Amsterdam Denim Days was first launched in Amsterdam three years ago by the House of Denim, Jean School and HTNK, an recruitment and consultancy firm together with denim supply chain trade fair the Kingpins show, "As a collaborator in Amsterdam Denim Days, I have had the great pleasure to see an incredible concept resonate with an audience and grow each season," commented Andrew Olah, founder of the Kingpins Show, and co-founder of New York Denim Days.

"We believe that denim lovers stateside are ready for a denim festival of their own. There is so much passion for denim here, so many great resources, personalities and craftsmen that will help us make New York Denim Days a must-attend event for the denim community." Amsterdam Denim Days upcoming edition is set to take place from April 17 to 23.