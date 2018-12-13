Denim Première Vision in London a “resounding success”

Organisers of Denim Première Vision, which took place in London from December 5 to 6, has claimed that it was a “resounding success” with visitor numbers up 17 percent on November 2017.

The denim trade show was visited by 2,344 visitors stated organisers, of which, 53 percent were international, coming from 54 countries, confirming the international appeal of the show.

British visitors led the way with 47 percent of all visitors, followed by Italy, up by 69 percent, Spain (up 29 percent), France (5 percent of visitors), Germany (up 18 percent), the Netherlands (up 2 percent) and Portugal (up 22 percent). With organisers adding that 80 percent of all visitors came from Europe.

In second place among visiting countries, Turkey also saw a 48 percent increase in attendance, despite the political and economic difficulties the country is currently facing. While the US, which did feature within the show’s top 10 visiting countries, recording a decline in attendance by 25 percent.

The London show , which featured 89 exhibitors, an increase of 11 percent from November 2017, and represented 18 countries, said organisers, including Advanced Denim, Artistic Milliners, Bossa Denim, and Calik Denim.

A key discussion was sustainability, which was highlighted with a special sustainable trail led by Helene Smits, a circular fashion strategist, and special exhibitions showcasing eco-responsible fabrics and innovations.

Denim Première Vision will be heading to Milan for its next edition from May 28 to 29, 2019, moving by a week from the originally scheduled June dates as they coincided with Bayram, the end of Ramadan celebration. The trade show will then return to London for its December 2019 edition.

