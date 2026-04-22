Denim Première Vision returns to Milan on May 20 and 21

The upcoming edition of Denim Première Vision will focus on new talent through a partnership with Istituto Marangoni. The event is scheduled for May 20 and 21 at Superstudio Più in Milan's Via Tortona. Two months after the passing of Adriano Goldschmied, a constant presence at the trade show, the event will dedicate a tribute to the “godfather of denim”. Goldschmied not only created successful jeans labels but also innovated the denim industry. He dedicated his talent, commitment, and knowledge to making this market sector increasingly sustainable.

The Perfume of the Highlands collection by Pioneer Denim, created in collaboration with Adriano Goldschmied Credits: Pioneer Denim

Pioneer Denim and Soko to present three collections created by Adriano Goldschmied for Pioneer Denim

Specifically, Pioneer Denim and Soko will present three collections designed by Adriano Goldschmied for Pioneer Denim, developed in close collaboration with Soko's expertise in sustainable chemistry. Each collection reflects Goldschmied's relentless pursuit of modern, sustainable denim without aesthetic or process compromises. These creations embody the lasting legacy of a man who left an indelible mark on the industry.

The autumn/winter 27-28 trends will be presented at the event. The Denim trends forum will offer a forward-looking vision for the FW27-28 season, positioning denim as a constantly evolving language. The space brings together the technological advancements and responsible developments of the exhibitors. The forum serves as a practical tool for rethinking and elevating upcoming collections, encouraging an approach to denim as a living and transformative medium.

Denim Première Vision hosts over 60 exhibitors from around the world

Over 60 exhibitors from around the world will be present, with strong representation from Italy and Japan.

This edition features a renewed offering, with 10 percent new exhibitors and the return of global leaders such as American manufacturer Cone Denim and India's Arvind Limited. Newcomers include Pakistani accessories manufacturer Jawaid Bross. The trade show presents a mix of offerings composed of 60 percent denim mills; 20 percent manufacturing companies; and 20 percent suppliers of accessories, technology, and services.

As previously mentioned, the trade show is strengthening its partnership with Istituto Marangoni Milano to support the next generation of talent.

Four exhibitors (Isko Luxury by Pg, Advance Denim, Officina39, and Tonello) will host exclusive sessions within the school. Students will exhibit their creative research in the heart of the fair.

On May 21, student Lolie Bernard will present her vision, “What if this was enough?”, exploring authenticity and emotional honesty in design.

Denim Première Vision's commitment to eco-responsibility reaches a new milestone through its collaboration with the CBI (a Dutch government agency). The “Circular apparel Tunisia” project will be highlighted, showcasing the support provided to 18 Tunisian companies transitioning to circular production in line with European market requirements.

Among the main collaborative initiatives presented is Redefining Blue, a pioneering project developed in partnership with Chloris. In this edition, Chloris and Denim Première Vision will unveil the latest developments of Claessen Blue, Chloris' flagship bio-based dye, along with the initial results from the project's first phase. Bringing together leading denim mills, Redefining Blue serves as a platform for research, validation, and industrial application, supporting the industry's shift towards more responsible dyeing processes.

This unique collaboration between an innovative technology company and an international trade fair underscores Denim Première Vision's role as a driver of collective progress. Chloris will present its progress at a dedicated stand. Additionally, Li Li (chief brand and strategic officer of Chloris) will discuss the research findings during a dedicated panel with Fabio Adami Dalla Val, moderated by journalist Maria Cristina Pavarini.

The trade show will also unveil the second chapter of the Underrated Project. Developed in collaboration with Italian designer Kristian Guerra, the Denim PV fashion team, and exhibitors, this project presents an avant-garde denim wardrobe. Fusing authentic heritage with a futuristic vision, it explores the entire spectrum of the material, from raw indigo to coated and over-dyed finishes. Through the hybridisation of denim with technical fabrics, the project opens up an urban dialogue where functionality and style interact, creating fluid silhouettes in line with contemporary lifestyles.

Exhibitors include Abm Fashion, Arvind, Azgard Nine, Blue Diamond, Calik Denim, Chloris, Dnm Demim, Cbi, Isko Luxury by Pg, Isko, Ithib, Kilim Denim, Mic, Soko Chimica, Tonello, Toscana Tessuti by Stamperia Toscana, Umberto Lenzi by Lenzi Egisto, and Woolmark.

The Moonskin collection developed by Daily Blue for Isko Credits: Isko and Daily Blue