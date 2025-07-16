Diesel to guest star at CIFF fashion fair

Diesel will guest star at the upcoming edition of the Danish fashion fair Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF).

The denim specialist, which belongs to the Italian fashion group OTB Group, will occupy a "large space" in hall D of the Bella Center exhibition grounds as a special guest and will give it an "unmistakable touch", CIFF announced on Wednesday. To celebrate the cooperation, a Diesel event with a live DJ set curated by the London-based radio platform NTS will take place on the second day of the fair.

The event joins numerous other events at the 65th edition of CIFF, which will take place from August 5-7. Copenhagen Fashion Week starts one day earlier with its official programme, which includes shows by brands such as Rolf Ekroth, Han Kjøbenhavn and Henrik Vibskov.