Dot to Dot London announces new workshop show

Dot to Dot London, the biannual design-led tradeshow for independent children's brands, has announced a new addition to its show this season: the Dot to Dot workshops. The workshops will see three speakers sharing their wisdom about a range of important and relevant topics including Brexit and sustainability.

The talks will kick-off with 'Colour and trend for A/W19', presented by colour and trends consultant, Fiona Coleman, on Friday 1 February at 1pm. Later that day at 2pm, 'Trading with the EU from 30 March 2019 – paperwork, business relationships, trading terms and your bottom line' will be presented by Laurian Davies, MBE of the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT). Then on Saturday 2 February at 11am 'The importance of sustainable fashion' will be presented by experienced brand owner Tze Ching Yeung.

The talks, which will each last 45 minutes and be followed by a 15 minute Q&A, will take place at the Crypt on the Green during the upcoming February A/W19 show.