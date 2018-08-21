Dot to Dot London moving to new location

Dot to Dot London has announced that it will host its 11th edition of the Independent children’s fashion and product trade show in a new venue for autumn/winter 2019.

The bi-annual children’s trade show, which shows design-led brands and new designers, will be moving to The Crypt on the Green in the heart of Clerkenwell Design District from the Vinyl Factory in central London.

In a short statement, Dot to Dot London described its new home as a "beautiful venue with exposed brick walls and bags of character,” which it added would make a “warm and welcoming new home” for the event.

The trade show organisers also announced that they would be launching a new brand consultation service, offering advice to new and established brands and designers.

“We have insight into launching a brand, taking part in trade shows and streamlining the day to day running of a small business,” organisers stated in a press release. “Advice can be tailored to specific requirements of the brand or designer and research will be done in advance to get the most from the sessions.”

The 11th edition for autumn/winter 2019 will take place from February 1-2, 2019 at The Crypt on the Green, London.