Dutch fashion trade show Shift considers event in Germany

The organisers of the Dutch menswear trade show, Shift, are exploring the possibility of a platform in Germany.

On Monday, they proposed a new fashion event for the upcoming summer in a statement. The trade show is scheduled to premiere on June 24 and 25 at the Fredenhagen event centre near Offenbach. However, it will only take place “with sufficient support from brands and the fashion industry”, according to a statement. Several brands and organisations from the Netherlands have already expressed their interest in participating in and supporting a potential German edition of Shift.

With this new project, Shift, which debuted in January this year, is responding to the growing demand for renewal in the German market, the organisers explained. They aim to create “a modern, inspiring platform where brands, agencies, retailers and fashion professionals from various segments – both menswear and womenswear – can meet, network and discover new ideas”.

Industry feedback is crucial

Trade fair organiser Rick van Rijthoven explained the plans. “Many brands, retailers and organisations say it is time for something new – a positive, forward-looking event that corresponds to the zeitgeist and the next generation,” he explained in a statement. “At the same time, we are realistic: Shift will only take place in Germany if there is enough enthusiasm and support from the brands themselves. We do not want to do this for the industry, but with the industry.”

The organisers have therefore called on brands, agencies, industry organisations and other interested parties who wish to participate or collaborate to contact them regarding the event in Offenbach. The trade show will “gather feedback and suggestions from the market in the coming months to decide whether the project will be taken forward”.

“Teams have been formed, plans have been drawn up and preparations are complete. What happens next depends on how many brands actually register and commit,” explained van Rijthoven. “It is important that brands not only show interest, but also make a real commitment. If there is enough support, we will move forward with full force and energy. The next step is now up to the brands.”