Emi brings Italian companies to New York's Children's Show

The fifth edition of the Children's Show is scheduled for February 8 and 9 in New York at the Chelsea Industrial, in the heart of Manhattan. The event is organised by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) in partnership with Ente Moda Italia (EMI).

The theme of this edition, “A masquerade celebration”, blends imagination, identity and play with a modern aesthetic.

Among the Italian brands present are Alberta Ferretti Junior; Ermanno Scervino; La Stupenderia; Lulu; Manila Grace; Miss Grant; Monnalisa; Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Kids; Roberto Cavalli Junior; and Trussardi Junior.

“EMI has been the exclusive representative for the participation of Italian companies in this trade fair since its first edition, presenting a strong selection of brands and representing the largest collective,” a statement read.

The event offers complete coverage of all product categories in the sector. These include everything from baby to teen fashion; formalwear to denim; footwear to gifts; and resort collections to jewellery and swimwear.

“We are very pleased with the importance this event has achieved,” said Alberto Scaccioni, chief executive officer of Ente Moda Italia. “We are also very proud that the Italian collective is the largest at the fair. The American market continues to be very important, and EMI is committed to guaranteeing this visibility for small and medium-sized Italian companies.”

On Monday, February 9, at 2pm, a seminar dedicated to exploring the trends for the upcoming season is scheduled. It will be led by Julia Stratmann, head of trends and insights at Livetrend, an artificial intelligence-based trend forecasting platform.