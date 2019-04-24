Emporio Armani to show at Pitti Bimbo 89

Childrenswear trade show Pitti Bimbo, which will take place in Florence from June 20 to 22, will feature 560 collections, of which 337 will be from outside Italy, including the first showing of Emporio Armani’s junior spring/summer 2020 collection, marking the designer brand’s debut at the event.

Armani will present its junior collection with a “dedicated layout” in the Sala della Scherma venue stated organisers, and will be showcase alongside other “big brands” including Dolce and Gabbana Kids, the CWF Group with brands Little Marc Jacobs, Boss, Karl Lagerfeld, and Billieblush, as well as C.P. Company Undersixteen, Herno Kids, Miss Blumarine, Monnalisa, Petit Bateau, and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini produced by Gi.mel.

Other names making their debit at the 89th edition include Araia Kids, G-Star Raw, Jacob Cohen Junior, Lotto, Pinko and Tia Cibani Kids.

The June edition will also see the introduction of ‘The Kid’s Lab!’ a new colourful layout concept on the top floor of the main pavilion that has been designed to be a platform for “all expressions of experimental kids’ fashion,” added organisers. The Kid’s Lab! is be the new area for the brands in the KidzFizz, #Activelab, The Nest, EcoEthic and Kid's Evolution sections.

Pitti Bimbo’s last summer session was attended by 5,350 buyers (2,450 of them from outside Italy) and 10,000 visitors in total.