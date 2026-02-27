Fair Labor Association to host inaugural flagship summit

The Fair Labor Association (FLA) is set to host its first flagship event, where brands, unions, civil society organisations, and universities will be brought together to address working conditions in global supply chains.

Dubbed ‘Fair Labor Global Summit’, the event will take place in Washington, DC, from March 10 to 12, 2026, and intends to build on FLA’s existing efforts of uniting differing parties to better the lives of workers.

FLA members, affiliates, stakeholders, and invited guests will be able to participate in and attend panel discussions, roundtables, and collaborative workshop and networking opportunities, through which they will be able to connect and exchange best practices on labour issues.

In a statement, FLA president and chief executive officer, Jeff Vockrodt, said the launch of the summit comes at a crucial time amid the development of practical human rights due diligence solutions across supply chains.

He continued: “FLA members, affiliates, and partners are leaders at a time when leadership is needed, and we look forward to making this summit an annual opportunity to innovate and move our collective work forward.”