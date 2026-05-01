Fashion SVP highlights emerging talent and education focus at 2026 edition

The 2026 edition of Fashion SVP wrapped up at Olympia London yesterday with strong attendance from buyers, brands and manufacturers reported, alongside a continued focus on education and emerging talent.

A key feature of the event was the Designer of the Year Awards, an initiative recognising fashion students from across the UK. The judging panel was led by former BFC chairman Harold Tillman, with the award presented to Yiet Khan from the University for the Creative Arts.

Event organisers noted the “exceptional calibre of entries”, with the award continuing to gain recognition among fashion students and industry stakeholders.

The show also placed emphasis on skills development and innovation through its Innovation Hub, delivered in partnership with Arts University Bournemouth. The space featured technologies such as AI tools, VR workflows and digital product development, alongside presentations from industry practitioners including Holly New.

Across the two-day programme, seminar sessions addressed topics including sustainability, digitalisation and supply chain transparency. Natascha Radclyffe-Thomas, a professor at Ravensbourne University London, led a session examining the role of sustainability within commercial fashion models.

Event organisers said the 2026 edition reflected “growing demand for both technical knowledge and new talent pipelines” across the sector. Fashion SVP will return to Olympia London in November for its 20th edition, with an expanded exhibitor base and updated content programme expected.