Fashion SVP sells out June event

Fashion SVP, the European sourcing event, has sold out of all its exhibition space. Set to take place from June 27 to 28, at Olympia London, event organisers say Fashion SVP is currently the fastest growing industry event in the UK.

Space for the European sourcing event, which brings together leading manufacturers from 16 countries. is said to have sold out eight weeks before the event. "Demand for Fashion SVP has been phenomenal. After our successful launch last year of the second annual edition, the show has seen exceptional growth of over 160 percent, in the last 18 months," said Fashion SVP show director Buzz Carter. "We have just sold out the existing plan and have secured extra space for the many exhibitors still wishing to join the event."

"The show is also packed with many new exciting features making Fashion SVP the number one destination for brand buyers at the start of the next buying cycle," added Carter. One of the new features this season is the Fashion SVP New Designer Award, which aims to support upcoming British fashion brands. The new award, which was developed in association with Fashion Enter, included a 750 pound cash prize as well as a special bursary for a Fashion Enter Technical Academy short course and a design interview with a leading fashion brand. The winner of the award will be announced at Fashion SVP upcoming edition.

Photo: Fashion SVP