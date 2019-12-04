Fashion SVP - The UK’s No1 Sourcing Show

Fashion SVP, the UK’s leading apparel and accessory sourcing event returns to Olympia Exhibition Centre in London on 29 and 30 January 2020, providing buyers and sourcing professionals with a unique and dedicated opportunity to stay ahead of the curve.

Why should you visit?

Meet over 100 quality apparel, denim and accessory manufacturers from all over the world, all under one roof

Take advantage of the unique matching services to help you find the manufacturing partner that can meet all of your needs

Learn from the experiences of other brands and retailers in the thought provoking Sourcing Academy Seminar Sessions where leading industry professionals talk about the current ‘hot’ topics

Network with peers and other industry professionals from the world of apparel sourcing

Take advantage of the practical advice and guidance on offer in the Fashion Station Interactive Workshops where visitors can immerse themselves in practical insights from recognised experts

Be inspired by the special features and galleries on display throughout the show

Fashion SVP is a must-visit for all levels of buyers, designers, production and sourcing specialists to secure the production of future collections from some of the world’s best manufacturers.

What’s different about Fashion SVP?

This is the ONLY 100% dedicated sourcing event in the UK. Fashion SVP presents visitors with a qualified and pre-vetted set of manufacturers from all over the UK, Turkey, Portugal, China, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Romania, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Belarus and more.

The key show features include dedicated sections for High End Luxury and Small Run Production, High Volume production, Denim and a core of Middle / Upper Middle manufacturing. Fashion SVP has always been focused on offering visitors the widest range of manufacturers offering everything from outerwear to underwear garment production, vertically integrated fabric design and manufacturing, in-house design services, printing and other capabilities, alongside all the standard technical brand requirements.

With UK buyers increasingly looking for manufacturers outside of Europe, but with the quality levels, volume flexibility and delivery times of their traditional manufacturing sources, Fashion SVP is presenting a spotlight on China with manufacturers who are able to work on a reactive basis and cater to various volume needs.

Alongside the exhibition, Fashion SVP also presents inspiring talks and seminars on the most current topics, offering invaluable insights and information by leading industry experts. As well as drop-in discussion sessions and great networking opportunities with like-minded professionals.

Fashion SVP – The future is now!

Responsible fashion; a movement towards an end to end ethical consciousness in all aspects of the fashion manufacturing industry, sitting practically alongside the needs of the business. A grown-up look at the realities of moving towards increased sustainability and a wider look at the practicalities of implementing a fully sustainable strategy against the reality of the impact on the bottom line.

- Fashion SVP’s team have expanded their matching service and now operate this unique service all year round. With one of the biggest manufacturing databases in the world, Fashion SVP can find you the best options in any sector of production, all designed to offer visitors the most effective show experience.

EVALUATE, LEARN, NETWORK AND BE INSPIRED – FASHION SVP, RESPONSIBLE FASHION