Fashion SVP to launch dedicated denim section

London - Apparel sourcing trade show Fashion SVP is set to launch a new, dedicated area for denim manufacturers at its upcoming June edition.

“Denim is coming,” said Event Director Buzz Carter in a statement. “Each event we introduce a new feature or element, back in 2017 it was the athleisure zone and this time around we are creating a denim zone.”

The new denim area, named Source Denim, is set to become the only denim fabric and apparel sourcing event in the UK. The new denim area is set to feature more than 50 manufacturers from 14 countries and will also host a number of seminars on the current state of the denim industry and sustainable denim production.

All the exhibitors showing at Fashion SVP are hand selected by the team. The next edition of Fashion SVP is set to take place from June 26 to 27 at Olympia London.

Photo: Fashion SVP