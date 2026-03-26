Fashion SVP to launch Leather Pavilion at April 2026 edition

Sourcing trade show Fashion SVP is preparing for its upcoming edition, during which it will debut a Leather Pavilion to reflect the growing demand for specialised production.

The event will return to Olympia London on April 28 and 29, maintaining the mission of catering to both sides of the supply chain. While buyers will be given access to international partners to support future collections, exhibiting manufacturers can use the platform to showcase their expertise.

The newly introduced Leather Pavilion furthers Fashion SVP’s efforts to spotlight all aspects of the supply chain, building on the curated mix of international suppliers as it continues to ensure reliability, transparency and growth for brands seeking long-term partnerships.

The Designer of the Year Awards and Catwalk are also on the schedule, highlighting young designers and talent from UK fashion universities, with industry figures serving as judges. A seminar programme will also take place covering the future of sourcing, specifically supply chain innovation, and fashion, in which designers and buyers will discuss trends.

Speaking on the upcoming edition, Ralph Goodstone, director of Fashion SVP, said: “Our carefully curated exhibitors help brands to build sophisticated, trustworthy relationships. This year, we’re excited to introduce the Leather Pavilion, showcasing leatherwear, accessories and innovative materials, alongside a balanced selection of near-shore and far-shore suppliers from Turkey, Portugal, the UK, and the Far East.”