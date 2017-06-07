FashionUnited's Guide to Pitti Uomo 92

It´s almost there - the 92nd edition of Pitti Uomo, one of the most recognizable Italian menswear fashion fairs is about to kick off. This year’s edition takes places between June 13 and 16 and is expected to attract over 30.000 visitors from across the globe.

A total of 1,220 menswear brands is set to present their Spring/Summer collections for 2018 across 60,000 square meters of exhibition space at the Fortezza da Basso, with nearly half of all the brands coming from outside of the Italian market.

In order to make your visit to Pitti Uomo as smooth as possible - or for those who may be skipping the trade fair for one season, FashionUnited has gathered the most exciting events of the Florence-based event is one place. Scroll down to explore our interactive map.

Click on 'Start Exploring' and continue by following the arrows, or discover more by simply clicking on the location.

Pitti Uomo is a part of Pitti Immagine, an Italian company specialized in production of international fairs and promotional events focussing mainly on the high quality Italian and international fashion. Created in 1972, Pitti Uomo takes place biannually. The next, 93rd edition, will take place in January 2018 in Florence.