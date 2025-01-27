First impression of the new Modefabriek location: Open, light and lots of meandering

Dutch fashion fair Modefabriek opened its doors for the first time on Sunday 26 January at Expo Greater Amsterdam in Vijfhuizen. After years at its former location in the RAI Exhibition Centre in Amsterdam, visitors had to travel a little further this time. The new location caused great curiosity and renewed energy.

Every change takes some getting used to. This is noticeable, for example, in the bus that leads to Expo Greater Amsterdam from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, where German, Flemish and Dutch can be heard. “Are you also going to Modefabriek?” the bus driver is asked regarding his route. He shakes his head in confusion. A group of German buyers show the location of the fair. “Expo Greater Amsterdam! Yes, I will go there.” Just as the bus journey seems lengthy, with a feeling that it is going to a remote location, the expo site is suddenly ahead. The travellers breathe a sigh of relief: they have found it.

Expo Greater Amsterdam is the new location of fashion fair Modefabriek. Credits: FashionUnited / Alicia Reyes Sarmiento

One of the trend areas at the beginning of Modefabriek. Credits: FashionUnited / Photo by Alicia Reyes Sarmiento.

It must be admitted that the event location is certainly less impressive from the outside than the RAI. It looks like a large greenhouse that could easily be overlooked without the Modefabriek banners. However, a lilac carpet gives away that this is the place to be.

Once inside, it feels familiar thanks to the characteristic design of Modefabriek. Even before the real entrance, you are welcomed with various trend presentations. These were often found in the middle of one of the halls in the RAI, but have now been brought forward.

Beautiful light hits the Amélie & Amélie stand Credits: FashionUnited / Alicia Reyes Sarmiento

A sunny morning at Modefabriek. Credits: FashionUnited / Alicia Reyes Sarmiento

Expo Greater Amsterdam has large, bright halls that showcase the collections. Credits: FashionUnited / Alicia Reyes Sarmiento

Anyone who enters Expo Greater Amsterdam will be surprised by its very open appearance. The fact that the location consists of a lot of glass ensures that the rising sun radiates a warm light over the collections on Sunday morning. That beautiful natural light remains present all day, something that the representatives of Danish fashion brand Aware are very happy about.

New location, different floor plan: The first impression of Modefabriek January 2025

One of the bigger changes, besides the location, is the layout of the trade fair floor. The organisers of Modefabriek have chosen not to work with long straight aisles. In contrast to the old layout is a new 'department store' layout, meaning that you will have to meander along the stands. Those who follow this route will move slowly across the trade fair floor and will occasionally find long tables with refreshments, inspiration or places to meet. These tables are intended as meeting places - something that seems like a successful initiative on the first day of the trade fair. Those who follow the pink and yellow paths will have to step off them occasionally so as not to miss two parts of the trade fair.

The aisles were filled with small refreshments or tables where people could meet. Credits: FashionUnited / Alicia Reyes Sarmiento

One of the places where people could come together. Credits: FashionUnited / Alicia Reyes Sarmiento

One of the inspiration tables at the fair. Credits: FashionUnited / Alicia Reyes Sarmiento

This new layout has fans and critics. “The new floor plan makes people bump into things more quickly,” says the stand of Dutch fashion brand Ivy Beau. Fortunately, she doesn’t mean literally bumping into things, but more spontaneously discovering brands. “I think it takes some getting used to for everyone,” says Graciela Pedreschi of Allegra Collective.

It is striking on the day of the fair how many visitors can be spotted with the map in hand. Admittedly: It is easier to lose your way. Where one person goes on a voyage of discovery, the other wants to find a quick route to that one brand. In the aisles, some frustration can be heard about the lack of clearer routing. Anyone who wants to see the entire fair will probably have to do several rounds to really feel like they are not missing anything.

This time the Spotlight area was located at the back of the two halls of Modefabriek. Credits: FashionUnited / Alicia Reyes Sarmiento

On the first day of the fair, there is a common thread in the feedback that both exhibitors and visitors give when asked. “There are many brands and the location is nicely open,” say two buyers from Dutch retailer, Fashion Store. “There is a positive atmosphere, everyone is curious,” is shared at womenswear brand CKS. “Nobody really wants to miss it, you want to be able to join in the conversation,” is the verdict at Pulz Jeans. “That is why it's good that it's at a new location, although it feels a bit out of the way.”