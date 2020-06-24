Footwear trade fair Shoe Fashion cancels August edition

New UK footwear trade show Shoe Fashion has been forced to cancel its upcoming August event due to complications caused by Covid-19.

Organisers of the event said they are “keeping an eye on developments for 2021” and are in continued talks with exhibitors and suppliers as well as the venue. The event was due to take place at Ericsson Hall at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

Sole Fashion launched its first edition back in February.

“Due to the unprecedented events surrounding Covid-19, we have taken the decision not to run the August 2020 edition of Sole Fashion. This has been a tough decision, particularly after the positive reaction to the February 2020 debut edition, but we feel it’s the right one - safety is paramount.

“We are keeping a watchful eye on developments for 2021 and continue our discussions with the Ricoh Arena, exhibitors and suppliers. As soon as it is appropriate to do so, we will get this show back on the road! Best wishes and stay safe.”