French fair Première Vision returns to Montréal for second edition

Première Vision has announced it will be returning to Montréal for its second edition in the Canadian city. The French fair’s decision to set up base in Montréal again follows on from a successful inaugural edition last year, and builds on wider efforts from event organisers to establish a presence in North America.

Première Vision Montréal will take place April 21 to 22 at Grand Quay at the Port of Montréal, where textile manufacturers, designers, suppliers, and industry professionals will be in attendance on the exhibition floor.

The event will also feature a programme of conferences and workshops addressing key issues in the issue, from textile innovation to digital transformation to emerging trends. International visibility opportunities for Quebec and North American companies will also be available.

With Montréal’s close proximity to European culture, organisers said the event intends to strengthen ties between the North American and European markets by urging cross-market collaboration. In the current trade climate, marred by geopolitical issues, this edition also looks to provide crucial business opportunities for companies in Canada itself.

In a statement, Mathieu St-Arnaud Lavoie, executive director of Montréal’s fashion cluster, said: “Première Vision’s return to Montréal marks a structuring milestone for the fashion and apparel ecosystem. At a time when global supply chains are being reshaped, anchoring Première Vision in Montréal represents a strategic lever to strengthen the international competitiveness of Québec companies, showcase local expertise, and consolidate a stronger, more integrated and forward-looking fashion and apparel sector.”