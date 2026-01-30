From French homewear to durable jewellery: 5 Brands debuting on the Scoop floor
loading...
Scoop’s upcoming edition, spanning February 8 to 10 at Olympia National, is centred on the theme of whimsy and discovery. The event will continue to encapsulate its signature format, an immersive buying experience that bears more resemblance to a showroom than a traditional trade fair.
This year, there is a notable emphasis on a global presence, demonstrated by an expansion in the number of international brands exhibiting. Among the regions well-represented are France, Italy, and Denmark. These international names will be complemented by a curated selection of emerging British brands, chosen to highlight a new era of local craftsmanship and fashion talent. Ahead of the show, here are five brands making their debut on the Scoop floor this season.
Floor, Italy
Floor is a family-run womenswear brand established in 2008 that embodies a ‘Made in Italy’ philosophy. Its collections celebrate the region’s rich artisanal heritage, often in an unconventional way, with a particular emphasis on knitwear. The label’s designs are characterised by their exploration of luxe textures and eclectic prints. Having already expanded across multiple European markets, Floor is now focusing on the UK, where the brand has recently begun distribution and is seeking to build on its presence by exhibiting at Scoop.
The Keep, UK
Fresh off the rack, The Keep was launched in November 2025 by stylist Jemma Cotterrell and accessories designer Ali Maclean. The brand is built on the ethos of “thoughtfully-designed footwear”, seen in a debut collection of timeless silhouettes. Featuring "well-considered materials”, the footwear is designed to be worn “forever”. The inaugural line, which draws inspiration from vintage aesthetics and architectural forms, includes pieces such as fringe leather loafers and flats with chain detailing.
Belsize25, UK
Founded in 2024 by RCA graduate Aria Hua-Tong, independent womenswear label Belsize25 merges inspiration from Savile Row’s tailoring heritage with London’s urban environment. This influence is exhibited in collections featuring structured corsetry, textured fabrics, and layered embroidery. Its current collection, ‘Mayfair / W1’, aims to display "composed and confident femininity" and a sense of "clarity over excess”. This is a philosophy that extends to the brand's material choices, which focus primarily on natural fibres like mulberry silk, sometimes complemented by man-made cellulose alternatives. Belsize25 sees presenting this collection at Scoop as "a natural step" to engage in meaningful dialogue with buyers who prioritise design depth.
Fancy Palas, France
Founded in 2019, Fancy Palas creates modern jewellery designed for everyday wear, focusing on durability. The brand's collections are hand-assembled in a workshop located in Lisbon, ensuring high standards of craftsmanship and attention to detail. This process results in accessible, long-lasting pieces, the brand says. Each item is crafted using 18-carat gold-plated stainless steel, a material chosen for its non-tarnishing and non-irritant properties.
- Bestseller: The Santa Maria medal, retailing at 61 pounds.
- Target audience: The Palas customer, aged between 20 to 60, is described as a modern, style-conscious woman, who values everyday, elegant jewellery. The company offers hypoallergenic options for those with sensitive skin.
- Points of sale: The brand sells through its official online store and in select concept stores and boutiques, such as Le Bon Marché in Paris, France.
- Production: Pieces are hand-assembled in the Palas workshop in Lisbon, Portugal, using gold stainless steel. The brand is also developing its use of semi-precious stones, such as agate and peridot.
- Retail price: 30 to 100 pounds.
Lalide à Paris, France
Founded in 2019, shortly before the pandemic accelerated the shift toward home-centric living, Lalide à Paris tapped into the growing demand for elevated homewear. The ensuing rise of work-from-home culture made comfort a priority, yet consumers still sought style. Lalide à Paris directly addresses this need, aiming to reflect the "good taste of French homewear”. The brand explores this aesthetic through feminine silhouettes, ranging from kimonos to liquettes, and exclusive hand-drawn prints.