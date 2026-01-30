From French homewear to durable jewellery: 5 Brands debuting on the Scoop floor

Scoop’s upcoming edition, spanning February 8 to 10 at Olympia National, is centred on the theme of whimsy and discovery. The event will continue to encapsulate its signature format, an immersive buying experience that bears more resemblance to a showroom than a traditional trade fair.

This year, there is a notable emphasis on a global presence, demonstrated by an expansion in the number of international brands exhibiting. Among the regions well-represented are France, Italy, and Denmark. These international names will be complemented by a curated selection of emerging British brands, chosen to highlight a new era of local craftsmanship and fashion talent. Ahead of the show, here are five brands making their debut on the Scoop floor this season.

Floor, Italy

Floor. Credits: Scoop.

Floor is a family-run womenswear brand established in 2008 that embodies a ‘Made in Italy’ philosophy. Its collections celebrate the region’s rich artisanal heritage, often in an unconventional way, with a particular emphasis on knitwear. The label’s designs are characterised by their exploration of luxe textures and eclectic prints. Having already expanded across multiple European markets, Floor is now focusing on the UK, where the brand has recently begun distribution and is seeking to build on its presence by exhibiting at Scoop.

About Floor Target audience: Floor describes its muse to be a “predictably unpredictable” woman, who is fashion-conscious and values craftsmanship and distinctive design. Their style is atypical and versatile, yet eclectic, both understated and original. Core values: Quality and artisanal production are at the heart of Floor, which rejects fast-fashion logic in favour of limited collection releases. Points of sale: Currently sold in 550 multibrand stores in Europe, across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Norway, and Spain. Production: Floor prides itself on its 100 percent ‘Made in Italy’ ethos, producing entire collections within artisan workshops in the company’s regional district. Its products use natural and eco-sustainable fibres, and follows a mission of reducing waste. Retail price: 150 to 270 euros

The Keep, UK

The Keep. Credits: Scoop.

Fresh off the rack, The Keep was launched in November 2025 by stylist Jemma Cotterrell and accessories designer Ali Maclean. The brand is built on the ethos of “thoughtfully-designed footwear”, seen in a debut collection of timeless silhouettes. Featuring "well-considered materials”, the footwear is designed to be worn “forever”. The inaugural line, which draws inspiration from vintage aesthetics and architectural forms, includes pieces such as fringe leather loafers and flats with chain detailing.

About The Keep Target audience: The Keep woman, aged between 35 to 65, is a one who actively seeks timeless designs with elevated modern accents. They desire seasonless designs, that fit into their wardrobe no matter the time of year. Core values: The brand emphasises its use of “well-considered materials” in its design process, as it strives for “responsibly-made” collections. Points of sale: The Keep has reported strong interest from UK boutiques. It also has its sight set on France, where it has recently presented at Paris fair Who’s Next, with the goal of securing new accounts. Production: Products are designed in London and made in Spain, in a process The Keep claims is fully traceable. “Each pair is crafted from high-quality Spanish leather by a team of artisan shoemakers,” the brand said. Retail price: 225 to 300 pounds

Belsize25, UK

Belsize25. Credits: Scoop.

Founded in 2024 by RCA graduate Aria Hua-Tong, independent womenswear label Belsize25 merges inspiration from Savile Row’s tailoring heritage with London’s urban environment. This influence is exhibited in collections featuring structured corsetry, textured fabrics, and layered embroidery. Its current collection, ‘Mayfair / W1’, aims to display "composed and confident femininity" and a sense of "clarity over excess”. This is a philosophy that extends to the brand's material choices, which focus primarily on natural fibres like mulberry silk, sometimes complemented by man-made cellulose alternatives. Belsize25 sees presenting this collection at Scoop as "a natural step" to engage in meaningful dialogue with buyers who prioritise design depth.

About Belsize25 Target audience: The brand says it designs for the modern woman who fluidly moves between city life and moments of escape. Core values: Belsize25 positions itself at the cross-section between contemporary and premium. It intends to create pieces that hold a sense of ceremony, balancing “considered” fabric selection with a clean aesthetic. Production: Production is “handled by experienced ateliers with an emphasis on quality and finishing”, the brand said. Retail price: Typically in the range of 100 to 8,000 pounds, depending on fabrication and complexity.

Fancy Palas, France

Fancy Palas. Credits: Scoop.

Founded in 2019, Fancy Palas creates modern jewellery designed for everyday wear, focusing on durability. The brand's collections are hand-assembled in a workshop located in Lisbon, ensuring high standards of craftsmanship and attention to detail. This process results in accessible, long-lasting pieces, the brand says. Each item is crafted using 18-carat gold-plated stainless steel, a material chosen for its non-tarnishing and non-irritant properties.

About Fancy Palas Bestseller: The Santa Maria medal, retailing at 61 pounds.

The Santa Maria medal, retailing at 61 pounds. Target audience: The Palas customer, aged between 20 to 60, is described as a modern, style-conscious woman, who values everyday, elegant jewellery. The company offers hypoallergenic options for those with sensitive skin.

The Palas customer, aged between 20 to 60, is described as a modern, style-conscious woman, who values everyday, elegant jewellery. The company offers hypoallergenic options for those with sensitive skin. Points of sale: The brand sells through its official online store and in select concept stores and boutiques, such as Le Bon Marché in Paris, France.

The brand sells through its official online store and in select concept stores and boutiques, such as Le Bon Marché in Paris, France. Production: Pieces are hand-assembled in the Palas workshop in Lisbon, Portugal, using gold stainless steel. The brand is also developing its use of semi-precious stones, such as agate and peridot.

Pieces are hand-assembled in the Palas workshop in Lisbon, Portugal, using gold stainless steel. The brand is also developing its use of semi-precious stones, such as agate and peridot. Retail price: 30 to 100 pounds.

Lalide à Paris, France

Lalide à Paris. Credits: Scoop.

Founded in 2019, shortly before the pandemic accelerated the shift toward home-centric living, Lalide à Paris tapped into the growing demand for elevated homewear. The ensuing rise of work-from-home culture made comfort a priority, yet consumers still sought style. Lalide à Paris directly addresses this need, aiming to reflect the "good taste of French homewear”. The brand explores this aesthetic through feminine silhouettes, ranging from kimonos to liquettes, and exclusive hand-drawn prints.