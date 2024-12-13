From Milan to Munich: A guide to the fashion fairs of AW25/26

In a constantly changing fashion industry, trade fair formats also have to evolve or even reinvent themselves in order to not fall by the wayside. While digitalisation is accelerating many processes and visitor numbers are declining in some cases, many retailers and brands are still interested in exchanging ideas and experiencing or presenting products on site.

Here you can find an overview of European fashion trade fairs you should have on your list for the upcoming order season in January and February and what has changed in their respective formats.

Preview Men

The Dutch Preview trade fairs–Men, Women and Kids–are still relatively new in the calendar. Launched in 2020, what began as an event focused on menswear has now developed into a diverse range of trade fairs. The organiser Cast is now preparing for the eighth edition of the menswear format. Preview Men is also the first event to kick off the Dutch trade fair season.

Designed on the premise that the product and collections should speak for themselves, the stands are kept rather simple, and the event itself does not have an overloaded programme with DJs. There is also no lecture programme.

Cast believes in a “reasonably affordable event”, said Marijn Verschure, general manager of Cast. “We very often get feedback that the focus on the product is a great relief. We emphasise to everyone involved in the event that it's all about the people who come and the exhibitors who are there. They need to be relieved and be able to concentrate on ordering and selling.”

The trade fair, situated in Nieuwegein near Utrecht, is set to expand further for the coming season. An area of around 300 square metres is currently being renovated to provide space for more than 50 additional brands.

Preview Men: Fields: Menswear, Footwear

Menswear, Footwear Segments: Classic, Casual, Sports- und Outerwear, Denim

Classic, Casual, Sports- und Outerwear, Denim Brands: Olymp, Björn Borg, Dickies, J. Lindeberg, Peak Performance, Daniele Fiesoli, Woolrich, Wood Wood, Pierre Cardin, Save the Duck

Olymp, Björn Borg, Dickies, J. Lindeberg, Peak Performance, Daniele Fiesoli, Woolrich, Wood Wood, Pierre Cardin, Save the Duck Buyer: Wehkamp, Bomont, Omoda, van Tilburg

Wehkamp, Bomont, Omoda, van Tilburg Visitors: 309 retailers are registered to visit. Applications are only counted per company, not per the amount of employees of a company that will visit. About 10 percent of the visitors are from outside the Netherlands.

309 retailers are registered to visit. Applications are only counted per company, not per the amount of employees of a company that will visit. About 10 percent of the visitors are from outside the Netherlands. Exhibition size: 2.500 square metres

2.500 square metres Next date: 6 January 2025 (AW25)

6 January 2025 (AW25) Location: Buizerdlaan 6, 3435 SB Nieuwegein, The Netherlands

Seek

The last existing Berlin fashion fair Seek has developed a new format for the upcoming edition. Under the ‘Seek Reception’ concept, various temporary events for trade visitors and consumers alike will be held in a five-storey complex at Oranienstraße 25 in the city’s Kreuzberg district from the beginning of January to mid-February.

From 13 to 21 January, several brands and agencies will cooperate and present themselves in a kind of “collective showroom”, explained Marie-Luise Ahlers, show director at Seek Exhibitions. Seek will therefore not be held as a traditional trade fair over two to three days, as the organisers see this as “outdated” and “not very customer-oriented”. The brands and agencies will be given the location, but are then also jointly responsible for planning their individual order dates, deadlines and events. Visitors still need a ticket for access, which they can then use to visit the brands and agencies without an appointment.

“We do everything we can to make their time with us as easy, efficient and successful as possible,” said Ahlers. “We invite our entire network, contact and inform retailers, have integrated a clear calendar into our website and have launched a new connect tool that gives buyers the opportunity to connect with exhibitors super easily and quickly.”

In addition to the period from 13 to 21 January, there will be a second date - during Berlin Fashion Week from 31 January to 4 February - when guests will be admitted by invitation only.

About Seek: Fields: Menswear, womenswear, kidswear, denim, footwear, accessories, beauty, fragrances and jewellery

Menswear, womenswear, kidswear, denim, footwear, accessories, beauty, fragrances and jewellery Segments: Classic menswear and womenswear, streetwear, sportswear and casualwear, functional and outerwear, sustainable collections

Classic menswear and womenswear, streetwear, sportswear and casualwear, functional and outerwear, sustainable collections Brands: Oliver Spencer, Wax London, Wood Wood, Novesta, Schuhwerk Schwangau, Stepney Workers Club, Hestra, Sandqvist, Socksss, Goodies Sportive, Graine, Nudie Jeans, Parlez (Brands are represented at different time periods)

Oliver Spencer, Wax London, Wood Wood, Novesta, Schuhwerk Schwangau, Stepney Workers Club, Hestra, Sandqvist, Socksss, Goodies Sportive, Graine, Nudie Jeans, Parlez (Brands are represented at different time periods) Buyer: N/A

N/A Visitors: The trade fair does not communicate visitor numbers – the past edition in July 2024 had around 4,000 visitors, 70 percent of whom came from Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH).

The trade fair does not communicate visitor numbers – the past edition in July 2024 had around 4,000 visitors, 70 percent of whom came from Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH). Exhibition size: Five floors, each spanning approx. 600 square metres

Five floors, each spanning approx. 600 square metres Next date: 13 to 21 January 2025

13 to 21 January 2025 Location: Oranienstraße 25, 10999 Berlin, Germany

Pitti Uomo

Pitti Uomo 106 Credits: Pitti Immagine

Pitti Uomo in Florence is one of the most important fashion fairs in menswear, transforming the entire city into a fashion circus of events during its duration. It kicks off the menswear seasons in January and June and then hands over the reins to the international fashion weeks.

At the event location Fortezza da Basso, the variety of brands ranges from up-and-coming designer brands to sports and lifestyle labels and classic menswear. In addition, trade fair organiser Pitti Immagine is constantly trying to drive the format forward with new projects, such as collaborating with international trade fairs that bring local brands with them; shows and presentations by recognised and young guest designers; and a contemporary and trend-oriented expansion of the product range. The brands and clothing suppliers also use the stage in front of an international audience to present new lines, collaborations and other specials in addition to their current collection.

Every season, Pitti Immagine creates a new design concept for the trade fair, which is spread across the entire venue via installations and decorative elements. In January, Pitti Uomo is all about “fire”.

About Pitti Uomo: Fields: Menswear, Unisex, Footwear and Accessoires

Menswear, Unisex, Footwear and Accessoires Segments: Classic, Casual, Sports and Outerwear, Lifestyle, Design

Classic, Casual, Sports and Outerwear, Lifestyle, Design Brands: Around 790 brands, 45 percent of which are international (Jan 2025 / AW25) – Brunello Cucinelli, Jack Wolfskin, Ecoalf, Eton, Paul & Shark, Ellesse, G-Star Raw, Bikkembergs

Around 790 brands, 45 percent of which are international (Jan 2025 / AW25) – Brunello Cucinelli, Jack Wolfskin, Ecoalf, Eton, Paul & Shark, Ellesse, G-Star Raw, Bikkembergs Buyer: Lodenfrey (Germany) 10 Corso Como (Italy/South Korea), Bergdorf Goodman (USA), Dover Street Market (UK), Galeries Lafayette (France), Peek & Cloppenburg (Germany), Smets (Belgium/Luxembourg)

Lodenfrey (Germany) 10 Corso Como (Italy/South Korea), Bergdorf Goodman (USA), Dover Street Market (UK), Galeries Lafayette (France), Peek & Cloppenburg (Germany), Smets (Belgium/Luxembourg) Visitors: More than 15,000 visitors, including around 11,500 buyers (June 2024, SS25). 46 percent of buyers came from abroad; Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Spain, Japan, Turkey, the US, France, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Poland, South Korea, Russia and China were strongly represented

More than 15,000 visitors, including around 11,500 buyers (June 2024, SS25). 46 percent of buyers came from abroad; Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Spain, Japan, Turkey, the US, France, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Poland, South Korea, Russia and China were strongly represented Exhibition size: 50.000 square metres - normally the area is somewhat larger, but part of the site is being rebuilt

50.000 square metres - normally the area is somewhat larger, but part of the site is being rebuilt Next date: 14 to 17 January 2025 (AW25),

14 to 17 January 2025 (AW25), Location: Fortezza da Basso, V.le Filippo Strozzi, 1, 50129 Florence, Italy

Who’s Next, Impact, Neonyt Paris & Bijorhca

Who's Next (January 2024) Crédits : FashionUnited.

Under the umbrella title Who’s Next, this trade show actually brings together several professional fairs: Who’s Next itself, as well as Impact, Neonyt Paris, and Bijorhca. All are managed by WSN which strives to provide experiential events twice a year.

In recent years, Who’s Next has successfully reinvented itself by continuing to offer a dynamic selection through creative presentations. Held over three days (compared to the prior four), the trade show has united key players on the international scene, including several Chinese designers exhibiting their creations for the first time outside of the CHIC fashion fair based in Shanghai, and "Fashion Label Brasil," supported by ABEST (Brazilian Association of Fashion Designers) in 2023.

The autumn 2024 edition of Who’s Next, held in September, also incorporated the lingerie trade shows Curve Paris and Interfilière Paris. Together, they brought 1,200 brands, manufacturers, and partners to the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre.

Who’s Next: Fields: Womenswear, accessories, beauty and lifestyle

Womenswear, accessories, beauty and lifestyle Segments: Ready-to-Wear, bags & leather goods, shoes, accessories, jewellery (Bijorhca)

Ready-to-Wear, bags & leather goods, shoes, accessories, jewellery (Bijorhca) Brands: 1,000 brands are expected for the next edition of Who’s Next (150 for Bijorhca)

1,000 brands are expected for the next edition of Who’s Next (150 for Bijorhca) Buyer: 70 percent of visitors

70 percent of visitors Visitors: 40,000

40,000 Exhibition size: 50 000 square metres

50 000 square metres Next date: 18 to 20 January 2025 (AW25)

18 to 20 January 2025 (AW25) Location: Porte de Versailles, Paris, France

Preview Women

After trade fair organiser Cast launched the first format of Preview in July 2020, a separate format for womenswear followed shortly afterwards, which will now take place for the fifth time in Nieuwegein near Utrecht in January.

Akin to the menswear edition, the focus here is also on the product. Trade fair costs that are as affordable as possible and a lack of an event programme are intended to provide the collections with the sole stage.

Preview Women: Fields: Womenswear, Footwear, Accessories & Bags

Womenswear, Footwear, Accessories & Bags Segments: Denim, Accessories

Denim, Accessories Brands: Kings of Indigo, Kapten & Son, Pilgrim, Tiger of Sweden, Wrangler, Van Harper

Kings of Indigo, Kapten & Son, Pilgrim, Tiger of Sweden, Wrangler, Van Harper Buyer: Wehkamp, Omoda, Van Tilburg, Bastiaansen Modestad, Bomont

Wehkamp, Omoda, Van Tilburg, Bastiaansen Modestad, Bomont Visitors: 350 retailers have registered to visit. Applications are only counted per company, not per the amount of employees of a company that will visit. About 10 percent of the visitors are from outside the Netherlands.

350 retailers have registered to visit. Applications are only counted per company, not per the amount of employees of a company that will visit. About 10 percent of the visitors are from outside the Netherlands. Exhibition size: 2,800 square metres

2,800 square metres Next date: 20 January 2025 (AW25)

20 January 2025 (AW25) Location: Buizerdlaan 6, 3435 SB Nieuwegein, The Netherlands

Supreme Women & Men (Düsseldorf)

Supreme Women & Men in Düsseldorf Credits: The Supreme Group

Supreme Women & Men takes place under the umbrella of Düsseldorf Fashion Days and kicks off the order season for many German representatives. It takes place alongside other trade fairs such as the Fashn Rooms and the sustainability-orientated Neonyt. The showrooms of clothing suppliers, such as the S.Oliver Group, Joop's parent company Holy Fashion Group and independent brands are also open for appointments, meaning that the entire city is filled with industry representatives. Located at Kaiserswerther Straße, Supreme is also surrounded by several showrooms and is not far from other important hubs such as the 'Halle 30' showroom centre.

German and international designer brands and agencies come together at Supreme to present their collections for the up-market to exclusive genre. Light-flooded rooms, open stands and a well-curated area create a showroom character for the format. During the last edition at the end of July 2024, the trade fair counted increasing numbers of foreign buyers and distributors, including from the US, Canada, Taiwan and Ukraine. Yet, more and more representatives from Austria are also coming to the early date in Düsseldorf, alongside that of Munich.

“There is a lot of coming and going in the retail structure, so the forecast number of visitors is constant,” explained a spokesperson for the Supreme Group. “We have already been able to register more ‘new buyers’ in the past two seasons.” The organisers are expecting around 450 brands in January 2025.

Supreme Women & Men (Düsseldorf): Fields: Womenswear, menswear, accessories and shoes

Womenswear, menswear, accessories and shoes Segments: Designer labels and high-end fashion

Designer labels and high-end fashion Brands: 450 brands - Max Mara, Sassenbach, Frisson, Anna V Berg, Faust Colato and Stouls

450 brands - Max Mara, Sassenbach, Frisson, Anna V Berg, Faust Colato and Stouls Buyer: German and international buyers “made up of independent retailers, well-known chains, department stores and groups”

German and international buyers “made up of independent retailers, well-known chains, department stores and groups” Visitors: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, East Europe, Russia and the US

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, East Europe, Russia and the US Exhibition size: Two floors with a total area of 4,500 square metres

Two floors with a total area of 4,500 square metres Next date: 24 to 27 January 2025 (AW25)

24 to 27 January 2025 (AW25) Location: Kaiserswerther Straße 117 - 119, 40474 Düsseldorf, Deutschland

Fashn Rooms & Neonyt Düsseldorf

Fashn Rooms Credits: Igedo

Slightly away from the showroom buzz on Kaiserswerther Straße, the Fashn Rooms trade fair is situated at the Areal Böhler event venue in Meerbusch, between Düsseldorf and Neuss. Like Supreme, the fair takes place during Düsseldorf Fashion Days.

Fashn Rooms positions itself as a link to the numerous showrooms in Düsseldorf, offering a brand mix across segments like contemporary, designer, and accessories. Through its “Showroom Concept”, trade show organiser Igedo provides exhibitors with an alternative to the often expensive rented brand showrooms. Spanish brand Desigual, for example, forwent its own showroom in the North Rhine-Westphalian state capital and relied solely on Fashn Rooms for order-taking during the buying season, as area manager Tanja Wiesent explained in July.

Since January 2023 Igedo has also organised the sustainability-focused fashion fair Neonyt, a Messe Frankfurt licence, alongside Fashn Rooms. This past July, it took place in a more central location in Düsseldorf and was also open to consumers. This approach doesn’t seem to have entirely resonated, however, and so in the coming January, it will once again be held under the same roof as Fashn Rooms. Furthermore, Neonyt will also run concurrently with the Igedo event Shoes Düsseldorf at the beginning of February.

In January, Fashn Rooms will span four days – 24 to 27 January – rather than the usual three. Neonyt, however, will maintain its three-day duration, albeit across two separate dates – 25 to 27 January and 2 to 4 February (Shoes Düsseldorf).

Fashn Rooms / Neonyt Düsseldorf: Fields: Womenswear, Accessories

Womenswear, Accessories Segments: Contemporary, design, sustainable fashion (Neonyt)

Contemporary, design, sustainable fashion (Neonyt) Brands: N/A

N/A Buyer: N/A

N/A Visitors: N/A

N/A Exhibition size:

Next date: 24 to 27 January 2025 (AW25), 25 to 27 January (Neonyt)

24 to 27 January 2025 (AW25), 25 to 27 January (Neonyt) Location: Kaltstahlhalle auf dem Areal Böhler, Böhlerstraße 1, 40667 Meerbusch, Deutschland

Modefabriek

Modefabriek at old location. Credits: Modefabriek

Dutch fair Modefabriek is doing an entire overhaul this season. The fair has moved outside of Amsterdam to Vijfhuizen, with this new location also prompting the organisation to reorganise the floorplan. The set-up should invoke a “department store feeling”.

What hasn’t changed is the extensive talks programme hosted by Modefabriek. One of the notable speakers is trendforecaster Lidewij Edelkoort, but visitors will need a premium ticket to be able to attend this talk. All the other talks on the programme are free of charge.

The event is also continuing its womenswear-only segmentation which was implemented several seasons ago. In total 375 brands will be showing from the mid- to high-segments.

Modefabriek: Fields: Womenswear, Accessories, Shoes and Lifestyle

Womenswear, Accessories, Shoes and Lifestyle Segments: footwear, accessories, lifestyle, boutique labels, sustainable, contemporary womenswear

footwear, accessories, lifestyle, boutique labels, sustainable, contemporary womenswear Brands: Arman AX, Brax, Copenhagen Studios, Gang, Guess, S.Oliver, Lola Casademunt, JJXX

Arman AX, Brax, Copenhagen Studios, Gang, Guess, S.Oliver, Lola Casademunt, JJXX Buyer: De Bijenkorf, Peek & Cloppenburg, Inno, La Bottega, Wehkamp, Delete, Bastiaansen Modestad, Butik Alkmaar, Tally-Ho, Braun, Engelhorn

De Bijenkorf, Peek & Cloppenburg, Inno, La Bottega, Wehkamp, Delete, Bastiaansen Modestad, Butik Alkmaar, Tally-Ho, Braun, Engelhorn Visitors: Visitors from 27 different countries, 74 percent are from the Netherlands. From the international visitors, 56 percent are German and 26 percent are Belgian

Visitors from 27 different countries, 74 percent are from the Netherlands. From the international visitors, 56 percent are German and 26 percent are Belgian Exhibition size: 24,000 square metres

24,000 square metres Next date: 26 to 27 January 2025 (AW25)

26 to 27 January 2025 (AW25) Location: Expo Greater Amsterdam, Stelling 1, 2141SB Vijfhuizen

CIFF

CIFF City Credits: CIFF

A cornerstone of the Northern European fashion industry since 1993, the Copenhagen Fashion Fair (CIFF) is dedicated to promoting discovery and innovation in fashion. The format focuses on a curated selection of brands ranging from womenswear to menswear and children's fashion, bringing together mainstream, sustainable, trend-led and urban labels.

Over the three days, CIFF offers a full programme with brand showcases, interactive installations, retail integrations, in-show events and live performances. In the so-called ‘CIFF City’, which was launched for the first time in August, visitors and exhibitors come together between the stands at pop-ups, cafés and other meeting points. 'Neudeutsch' in particular attracted visitors with around 40 German brands from the fashion, lifestyle and beauty sectors. The showcase format will be back again in January with new and old brands.

Another concept is that of ‘CIFF Village’, which offers brands a showroom space on the upper floors covering around 20,000 square metres, which they can use all year round and is also accessible to visitors during the trade fair.

For the upcoming CIFF 64, the date of the trade fair has been adapted to fit with the fashion calendar so that Tuesday is now the official opening day, while Friday will no longer appear in the schedule. In this setup, CIFF has also strengthened its partnership with Copenhagen Fashion Week. Therefore, there will be no fashion shows on 28 January from 9am to 12pm. Instead, CIFF will open its doors to “Danish and international fashion insiders”.

"By moving the opening day to Tuesday and coordinating more closely with CPHFW, we can create a more cohesive and valuable experience for both exhibitors and guests", said Sofie Dolva, director of CIFF. “This gives our brands an optimal platform where their collections receive maximum attention, and our guests can make the most of their time in Copenhagen."

CIFF: Fields: Menswear, Womenswear, Footwear. Accessories, Lifestyle, Beauty and Kidswear

Menswear, Womenswear, Footwear. Accessories, Lifestyle, Beauty and Kidswear Segments: Contemporary, Premium & Classic Apparel, Sport- and outerwear, Urban

Contemporary, Premium & Classic Apparel, Sport- and outerwear, Urban Brands (confirmed for January 25): Henrik Vibskov, Gestuz, Another Aspect, Danny Wu, Envelope1976

Henrik Vibskov, Gestuz, Another Aspect, Danny Wu, Envelope1976 Buyer (August 24): Ssense, John Lewis, Hypebeast, Neiman Marcus, 24S, Printemps, Glaries Lafayette, Selfridges, Harvey Nicholas, and Tomorrowland. Nordics (58,6 percent), Germany, Switzerland, Austria (20.1 percent), Southern Europe (5.2 percent), UK & Ireland (5.6 percent), US & Canada (1.3 percent), Asia (1.2 percent)

Ssense, John Lewis, Hypebeast, Neiman Marcus, 24S, Printemps, Glaries Lafayette, Selfridges, Harvey Nicholas, and Tomorrowland. Nordics (58,6 percent), Germany, Switzerland, Austria (20.1 percent), Southern Europe (5.2 percent), UK & Ireland (5.6 percent), US & Canada (1.3 percent), Asia (1.2 percent) Visitors (August 24): Across 92 nationalities - 11.300 unique visitors, 17.800 visits throughout the three days, Wednesday peak day with 8500 visitors

Across 92 nationalities - 11.300 unique visitors, 17.800 visits throughout the three days, Wednesday peak day with 8500 visitors Exhibition size: 34,000 square metres

34,000 square metres Next date: 28 to 30 January 2025 (AW25)

28 to 30 January 2025 (AW25) Location: Bella Center Copenhagen, Center Boulevard 52300 Copenhagen, Denmark

Mandatory Copenhagen

Mandatory Copenhagen puts an emphasis on togetherness in uncertain times, explained the fair’s co-owner Clara Leone. To this end, the fair aims to bring together “the best of Scandinavian design” with like-minded international brands.

Brands such as Mads Nørgaard Copenhagen, Caro Editions, Les Deux, Nitty Gritty and Ka-Yo, which are represented at the fair, create a “mix of cultural heritage, forward-thinking creativity and cutting-edge design”, Leone continued. In addition to fashion, elements such as design, music and culinary experiences also flow into the concept.

“We are excited for the upcoming AW25/26 edition of Mandatory,” said Johan von Schantz from the participating brand Nitty Gritty. “The smaller sized venue with a curated brand list fits us well and will bring a community vibe amongst likeminded people.”

Buyers and press representatives will experience the collections in a “personal, intimate atmosphere” in a trade fair format curated to evoke a “perfect concept store”. Here, different areas such as outerwear, beauty, lifestyle and sport will come together.

“More than a trade event, Mandatory is a dynamic platform celebrating creativity and fostering a sense of community within the fashion industry,” summarised the trade fair organiser. “Rooted in Copenhagen’s distinctive cultural energy, it sets a new standard for collaboration and innovation, solidifying its place as a must-attend event for industry professionals.”

For the upcoming edition, Mandatory is once again working with the digital wholesale platform NuOrder by Lightspeed.

Mandatory: Fields: Beauty, Lifestyle, Menswear, Womenswear, Outerwear & Sportswear, Accessories

Beauty, Lifestyle, Menswear, Womenswear, Outerwear & Sportswear, Accessories Segments: Casual, urban, fashion-forward

Casual, urban, fashion-forward Brands: Around 200 brands (January 25) – Drykorn, Holzweiler, Nudie Jeans, Dickies, Berghaus, Another Aspect

Around 200 brands (January 25) – Drykorn, Holzweiler, Nudie Jeans, Dickies, Berghaus, Another Aspect Buyer: A handpicked selection of prominent independent international retailers from Europe and North America, specialising in fashion-forward, streetwear, and sneakers, have been invited

A handpicked selection of prominent independent international retailers from Europe and North America, specialising in fashion-forward, streetwear, and sneakers, have been invited Visitors: N/A

N/A Exhibition size: 5,000 square metres

5,000 square metres Next date: 28 to 30 January 2025 (AW25),

28 to 30 January 2025 (AW25), Location: Øksnehallen, Halmtorvet 11, DK-1700 Copenhagen, Denmark

Spring Fair

Over the past year, Pure London has already been the subject of major changes under the guidance of its parent company Hyve Group. In 2023, for example, it became known as Pure X JATC after merging with its smaller competitor, Just Around the Corner. The format ran for two seasons and had attempted to merge the respective qualities of each fair; Pure’s reliance on womenswear and its established industry network, with JATC’s balance of categories and support of Northern brands.

The latest shift, however, will see Pure now become a part of its sister show, Spring Fair, thus departing from its long-time home of Olympia London to instead take place in Birmingham NEC, where it will now serve as the fashion category to the event under the title ‘Moda x Pure’. While it is currently unclear as to what shape this refreshed fair will take, Hyve Group said Pure x JATC in its current format was “no longer sustainable in today’s market”. As such, the recent changes aligned with evolving market conditions and a need for a more “integrated buying space for fashion retailers”.

Hyve has confirmed that the fair will integrate certain traditions from Pure, including its catwalk showing the latest collections from exhibitors, and talks by trend partners, who will be on-site to provide expert insights. Spring Fair, meanwhile, will retain precedence, leveraging its existing relevancy among London-based buyers and building on a mission to make it a leading destination for the fashion sector.

Spring Fair: Fields: Womenswear Fashion, Lifestyle, Accessories, Homeware

Womenswear Fashion, Lifestyle, Accessories, Homeware Segments: Clothing & Footwear, Jewellery & Watch, Fashion Accessories, Gift, Party & Celebration, Beauty & Wellbeing

Clothing & Footwear, Jewellery & Watch, Fashion Accessories, Gift, Party & Celebration, Beauty & Wellbeing Brands: As of December 6, over 1,200 exhibitors have confirmed their presence at Spring Fair, 400 of which are new to the occasion

As of December 6, over 1,200 exhibitors have confirmed their presence at Spring Fair, 400 of which are new to the occasion Buyer: Spring Fair has previously reported that 38,000 buyers attended its event, and last season stated that buyers from the likes of John Lewis, Fortnum & Mason, Next, Claire’s Accessories, Fenwick and Laura Ashely were in attendance

Spring Fair has previously reported that 38,000 buyers attended its event, and last season stated that buyers from the likes of John Lewis, Fortnum & Mason, Next, Claire’s Accessories, Fenwick and Laura Ashely were in attendance Visitors: Hyve Group does not report on visitor numbers

Hyve Group does not report on visitor numbers Exhibition size: Spring Fair will span Halls one to eight in Birmingham NEC

Spring Fair will span Halls one to eight in Birmingham NEC Next date: 2 to 5 February 2025 (AW25)

2 to 5 February 2025 (AW25) Location: National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Pendigo Way, Marston Green, Birmingham, B40 1PP, UK

Supreme Women & Men (Munich)

Supreme Women & Men (Munich) Credits: The Supreme Group

Around two weeks after the trade fair in Düsseldorf, Supreme Women & Men will be held in Munich as the final order event. In the Bavarian capital, Supreme offers a significantly larger format with five halls spanning two floors at the MTC World of Fashion grounds.

Over four days, select high-fashion brands and agencies will be presenting high-quality women's and men's collections as well as accessory and shoe labels. The majority of visitors come from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and northern Italy. These include those from the southern region who have not been to Düsseldorf before, as well as buyers and retailers who want to make additional orders and discover more brands at this event. At the last edition in August 2024, around 800 collections were presented for acquisitions, orders and first orders for SS25. For the upcoming edition, the number of brands is expected to exceed this mark.

The organiser, The Supreme Group, is “always on the move and with its ears to the market” and relies on a strong dialogue with suppliers and retailers, according to the spokesperson.

Supreme Women & Men (Munich): Fields: Womenswear, menswear, accessories and shoes

Womenswear, menswear, accessories and shoes Segments: High fashion and designer brands

High fashion and designer brands Brands: More then 800 brands - Chiarulli, Missoni Accessoires, Allude, 0039 Italy, Sara Roka, Herrlicher, CPL 1953

More then 800 brands - Chiarulli, Missoni Accessoires, Allude, 0039 Italy, Sara Roka, Herrlicher, CPL 1953 Buyer: Buyers from Germany and Europe, in particular from the neighbouring countries of Austria, Switzerland and northern Italy, are represented

Buyers from Germany and Europe, in particular from the neighbouring countries of Austria, Switzerland and northern Italy, are represented Visitors: N/A

N/A Exhibition size: 5 exhibition halls spanning 2 floors

5 exhibition halls spanning 2 floors Next date: 8 to 11 February 2025 (AW25)

8 to 11 February 2025 (AW25) Location: MTC, Ingolstädter Straße 45, 80807 Munich, Germany

White

White Milano (September 2024) Credits: White Milano

The Milan-based fashion trade show White, held concurrently with Milan Women's Fashion Week at the end of February and September, boasts a history of over 20 years, having launched in 2002. The womenswear trade show positions itself as an omnichannel platform, connecting brands with the industry in both digital and physical spaces. Each year, across its editions, White showcases around 800 clothing and accessory collections across a total area of 20,000 square metres.

White's unique approach intends to reflect a “container for innovative projects”, bringing together sustainable brands with an avant-garde aesthetic, established fashion houses, experimental designers, and start-ups under one roof. Founded by Massimiliano Bizzi, the trade show blends design with art, culture, and technology – a mix mirrored in its installations and programming. This includes talks and projects such as film presentations, as seen in the September screening of the animated film PAPmusic, inspired by pop music, pop art, and ready-to-wear. September also marked the debut of the “I’m Talent” showroom, a collaboration with Istituto Marangoni supporting five of the fashion school’s alumni.

Sustainability has played a vital role since White’s inception, underscored by the use of eco-friendly and waste-reducing set design elements. The trade show’s salons are styled with fabrics, recycled materials, and natural dyes.

“A return to innovation is the immediate solution to revitalise consumption in a global market experiencing a homogenisation of trends across all target levels; buyers, in general, have paid attention to collections with innovative value, personality, and sustainability, including in terms of pricing,” Bizzi commented in the post-show report for the September edition. “A very positive outcome of this edition was the return of major Italian retailers, whose shop windows play a key role internationally. We initiated a transformation process some time ago, and today we are beginning to reap the first tangible benefits, clearly visible also in the repeated attendance of buyers throughout the event.”

White: Fields: Womenswear, Shoes, Accessories and bags

Womenswear, Shoes, Accessories and bags Segments: Designer, avant-garde

Designer, avant-garde Brands(February 2024): 300 brands (40 percent international, 60 percent Italian) - Prototype:am, Vanderwilt, Hannah Shin, Prinz Berlin, Alto Milano, Absolut Cashmere

300 brands (40 percent international, 60 percent Italian) - Prototype:am, Vanderwilt, Hannah Shin, Prinz Berlin, Alto Milano, Absolut Cashmere Buyer (September 2024): Le Bon Marché, Printemps, Galeries Lafayette (France), La Bottega (Belgium), Vakko (Turkey), The Webster (US), Conceptica (Ukraine and Portugal), Boutique Roma and Antonioli (Switzerland), Autograph (UK), Sheet-1 (Portugal), Another (Lebanon), and Aquerreta (Spain)

Le Bon Marché, Printemps, Galeries Lafayette (France), La Bottega (Belgium), Vakko (Turkey), The Webster (US), Conceptica (Ukraine and Portugal), Boutique Roma and Antonioli (Switzerland), Autograph (UK), Sheet-1 (Portugal), Another (Lebanon), and Aquerreta (Spain) Visitors: N/A

N/A Exhibition size: 20.000 square metres

20.000 square metres Next date: 27 February to 2 March 2025 (AW25)

27 February to 2 March 2025 (AW25) Location: via Tortona 54, at Base – Ex Ansaldo, via Tortona 58 at Padiglione Visconti

Tranoï

Tranoï Credits: Tranoï

The Parisian trade show Tranoï distinguishes itself by showcasing a selection of international designer brands – featuring names from Italy, Spain, Denmark, Lebanon, Peru, and beyond. With a global outlook, its management regularly collaborates with the Algerian trade show Canex, and in 2024 launched its inaugural Tokyo edition to better attract buyers from the Asian continent.

Held concurrently with Paris Fashion Week, the September 2024 edition welcomed 3 percent more buyers compared to September 2023, and 9 percent more than March 2024.

Tranoï: Fields: Womenswear, Shoes, Accessories and bags

Womenswear, Shoes, Accessories and bags Segments: New designers and contemporary brands

New designers and contemporary brands Brands: 180

180 Buyer: 20 percent France / 80 percent international

20 percent France / 80 percent international Visitors: 38 percent France / 62 percent international

38 percent France / 62 percent international Exhibition size: 2,754 square metres

2,754 square metres Next date: 6 to 9 March 2025

6 to 9 March 2025 Location: Palais Brongniart, Paris

Première Classe

Première Classe is a trade show centered around accessories, but also features ready-to-wear collections. It distinguishes itself through its partnerships with emerging talents, showcasing the creations of award winners from the Hyères Festival and ANDAM Fashion Award. The trade show was a patron of the Hyères Festival in 2024.

Typically located in the Tuileries Garden, Première Classe took place last September at the Carrousel du Louvre. The event brought together 320 designers of fashion accessories and ready-to-wear, 22 percent of which were newcomers. The Parisian trade show celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2024.

Première Classe: Fields: Shoes, Accessories, bags, ready-to-wear

Shoes, Accessories, bags, ready-to-wear Segments: Brand, designer

Brand, designer Brands: N/A

N/A Buyer: N/A

N/A Visitors: N/A

N/A Exhibition size: 8,000 square metres

8,000 square metres Next date: 7 to 10 March 2025

7 to 10 March 2025 Location: Paris, Jardin des Tuileries.

This article was written with the help of Caitlyn Terra, Weixin Zha, Julia Garel, Rachel Douglass and Isabella Naef.