Future Fabrics Expo heading to Brussels for 2026 edition

Future Fabrics Expo (FFE), the largest showcase dedicated to sourcing sustainably and responsibly produced, best-practice and certified materials for the fashion, footwear, home, interiors and lifestyle sectors, is heading to Brussels, Belgium, for its 2026 edition in June.

The tradeshow, which has traditionally taken place in London since 2011, with smaller FFE editions and curations held in New York and Paris, will run its next edition alongside the Textiles Recycling Expo, Europe’s dedicated exhibition and conference focused entirely on textile recycling, from June 24 to 25.

The move will allow the expo to reach an “ever-larger audience,” explains organisers, while also amplifying its mission to enable the textile and fashion industries to move away from fossil-fuel-based, conventionally farmed materials and towards a more innovative, diversified fibre portfolio.

Nina Marenzi, founder and chief executive of The Sustainable Angle and Future Fabrics Expo, said in a statement: “Holding Future Fabrics Expo 2026 alongside Textiles Recycling Expo in Brussels presents a great collaborative opportunity which will benefit the entire industry by facilitating brand and industry attendance and engagement, driving deeper impact.

“Presenting alongside each other has synergistic effects with strong complementary advantages for our exhibitors and visiting brands and will boost the Future Fabrics Expo sourcing platform. With significant EU policy changes reshaping our industry, Brussels provides a suitable location for Future Fabrics Expo 2026 to enable the industry to meet climate-related targets in this new regulatory environment.”

While the event is moving location, FFE said that visitors can expect the same experience with more than 10,000 materials on display from around 150 exhibitors, as well as curated areas, open-source educational content and knowledge sharing. The events seminar series and Innovation Hub will also be returning with a dedicated showcase featuring emerging innovators.

FFE organisers add that they will also continue to play an active role during London Climate Action Week 2026 with a specially curated showcase of FFE in London and will present a press day in London in May 2026 as usual.

Future Fabrics Expo 2026 will take place in Hall 3 in the Brussels Exhibition Centre, from June 24 to 25.