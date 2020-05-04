German content platform Fashion Cloud presents digital fair concept

Tech company Fashion Cloud will launch a digital trade fair from July 14 to 16.

Created to support fashion brands and retailers with their wholesale orders during the Covid-19 pandemic, the ‘Digital Fashion Week - Summer Edition’ will likely consist of two to three main live streams available to everybody, said the Hamburg-based company in a statement on Thursday. Brands can also offer their own sessions where selected audiences can view their collections. The livestreams will be held in German and Dutch, but brands may also request their presentation to be in English.

‘Digital Fashion Week - Summer Edition’ calls for applications from further suppliers

A ‘digital booth’, available both during and after the event, will allow retailers who missed a presentation to watch an on-demand version. Additionally, with the help of 3D images, retailers can view a brand’s collection and receive information on where to order it.

According to Alies ter Kuile, management board member of Fashion Cloud, in times where retailers limit ordering, it remains crucial to maintain an overview of different brand collections.

As the Digital Fashion Week is meant to be a non-profit event, retailers can access it for free. Brands, on the other hand, can make a selection between different packages and receive a list of all retailers that are interested in buying their collection. Though the event is backed by Fashion Cloud’s brand network, the company “is open for further suppliers” that can apply from May 4 onwards.

Fashion Cloud's online platform was set up to facilitate the wholesale collaboration between fashion brands and retailers, which includes sharing collection pictures and ordering. The company said that this event is “in its DNA” and that it did not hesitate in coming up with the digital fair concept. “We look at processes, digitize them and - on top - make them more efficient by hosting it on one central platform,” ter Kuile added.