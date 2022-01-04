Giorgio Armani cancels upcoming men's and haute couture catwalk shows

Giorgio Armani has cancelled its upcoming Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani men’s shows and Giorgio Armani Privé haute couture show, planned for January.

In a short statement, Armani said that the decision to cancel its shows was made with “great regret” after “careful reflection in light of the worsening epidemiological situation” due to increasing covid-19 infection rates in Europe.

The Italian designer brand had planned to showcase its Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani Men’s autumn/winter 2022/23 shows during Milan Fashion Week Men’s, expected to run January 14 to 18. While the Giorgio Armani Privé haute couture spring/summer 2022 show was due to take place during Paris Haute Couture Week, running from January 24 to 27.

“As the designer has expressed on many occasions, the shows are crucial and irreplaceable occasions but the health and safety of both employees and the public must once again take priority,” added the brand.