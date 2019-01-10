Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
Glenn Martens presents Y/Project AW19 collection at Pitti Uomo
FAIRS

Glenn Martens presents Y/Project AW19 collection at Pitti Uomo

Huw Hughes
|

Creative Director at Y/Project, Glenn Martens, has unveiled the brand’s AW19 menswear collection at Pitti Uomo. True to his style of bending the norms, Martens delivered a high-concept show aimed at transporting his guests outside of time and space, with the dark cloister lit only by handheld lights given to guests at the entrance. Nothing like a bit of theatre, ‘ey?

Glenn Martens presents Y/Project AW19 collection at Pitti Uomo

The new Y/Project AW19 collection celebrates the bold creativity that Martens has delivered to the brand for the last 5 years. Strong recognizable aesthetic codes - such as pop-up pants and double-shoulder shirts - are developed in a softer and more elegant manner than in previous years, with pop-up and double-shoulder designs permeating through the tailored wardrobe, offering a 3D twist to classic wool trousers and formal tuxedo.

Glenn Martens presents Y/Project AW19 collection at Pitti Uomo

True to its style of bending gender stereotypes, graphic prints clash with archetypal pieces, like western shirts wrapped in floral overlays.

Glenn Martens presents Y/Project AW19 collection at Pitti Uomo

The menswear collection is expanding its collections, introducing its own masculine footwear and bag lines - both hand-crafted in Italy. The black nylon bags come in a brown leather frame structure and are available in a variety of styles: weekend bag, backpack and fanny pack.

Glenn Martens presents Y/Project AW19 collection at Pitti Uomo

Pitti Uomo, the international menswear event taking place each year in Florence, Italy, is running between 8-11 January. This year’s event marks the 95th edition of the trade fair and showcases the season’s biggest names in menswear.

Photos courtesy of Pitti Immagine
pitti uomo Y/Project glenn martens
 

Related news

MORE NEWS

 

LATEST JOBS

 

MOST READ