Glenn Martens presents Y/Project AW19 collection at Pitti Uomo

Creative Director at Y/Project, Glenn Martens, has unveiled the brand’s AW19 menswear collection at Pitti Uomo. True to his style of bending the norms, Martens delivered a high-concept show aimed at transporting his guests outside of time and space, with the dark cloister lit only by handheld lights given to guests at the entrance. Nothing like a bit of theatre, ‘ey?

The new Y/Project AW19 collection celebrates the bold creativity that Martens has delivered to the brand for the last 5 years. Strong recognizable aesthetic codes - such as pop-up pants and double-shoulder shirts - are developed in a softer and more elegant manner than in previous years, with pop-up and double-shoulder designs permeating through the tailored wardrobe, offering a 3D twist to classic wool trousers and formal tuxedo.

True to its style of bending gender stereotypes, graphic prints clash with archetypal pieces, like western shirts wrapped in floral overlays.

The menswear collection is expanding its collections, introducing its own masculine footwear and bag lines - both hand-crafted in Italy. The black nylon bags come in a brown leather frame structure and are available in a variety of styles: weekend bag, backpack and fanny pack.

Pitti Uomo, the international menswear event taking place each year in Florence, Italy, is running between 8-11 January. This year’s event marks the 95th edition of the trade fair and showcases the season’s biggest names in menswear.